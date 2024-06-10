ConcertAI Appoints Timothy Albury as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS Solutions and Real-World Data for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that Timothy (Tim) Albury has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

"Tim has an outstanding track record in building value in businesses across healthcare and life sciences, especially those with advanced technology platforms," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "We are pleased to bring his deep and distinguished experience in companies that transformed their sectors, and that exhibited best-in-sector performance, to ConcertAI".

Tim is an accomplished finance executive who has had a diverse and successful career, which includes 12 years at Arthur Andersen and nearly 25 years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of numerous companies across multiple industry sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO of AQuity Solutions (AQuity), a global provider of clinical documentation and RCM services and solutions with 7,000 employees in four countries, owned by private equity sponsors. Prior to AQuity, Tim was part of the leadership team growing KBI BioPharma, Osmotica Pharma, and Liquidia Corp (LQDA), leading the team taking Liquidia public in 2018. Over the course of his career, Tim has played a key role in IPOs, external financing, licensing transactions, and partnerships.

"ConcertAI is uniquely poised to expand its position as the clinical AI and Real-World Data leader," said Tim. "I am excited to join the talented ConcertAI team as the company enters a new phase of growth by bringing predictive and generative AI SaaS innovations to our customers in healthcare and clinical development."

Tim will be based in ConcertAI's Raleigh-Durham offices.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in Predictive and Generative AI SaaS and Real-world Data research solutions and healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARA™ AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with over 46 leading biomedical innovators, 2000 health care providers, and medical societies. CancerLinQ® is an Initiative of ConcertAI, providing oncology providers ASCO aligned automated QOPI quality solutions and SmartLinQ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, Tokyo. For more information, visit us at https://www.concertai.com.

