ConcertAI: ASCO 2024 study demonstrates that AI-based clinical trial screening is more than 3x faster than traditional methods

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS and Real-World Data (RWD) Solutions for clinical research, announced the results of the study being presented at ASCO 2024 showing that its Digital Trial Solutions (DTS) platform's AI-based clinical trial screening methods was 3x faster than tradition methods of human review in direct EMR reviews.

The study documented that clinical research staff were able to screen 58 patients in 40 hours using the EMR-based method – an average of 41.4 minutes per patient; however, using the AI-based method, they were able to screen 120 patients in 25 hours – an average of 12.5 minutes per patient – with no diminution in accuracy, no biases in the patients evaluated, and higher confidence that all prospectively eligible patients received consideration.

"Oncology trials have gotten increasingly more complex and involve very complex criteria and narrow time windows for consideration. This has always required the most expert research personnel to engage and since the pandemic, these individuals are fewer. Also, our goals are to see greater clinical trial participation in the community, where most patients receive their care, and where these staffing limitations are even more acute," stated Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "ConcertAI's solution uses proprietary NLP, Large Language Models, and AI orchestrations that minimize the effort associated with patient screening, enable providers to focus more on patient care, and spend less time on their computers."

DTS is a comprehensive and secure platform designed to manage clinical research from patient-to-trial matching through to full trial automation eliminating the need for manual data entry. It simplifies and reduces the burden on clinical trial staff by streamlining the screening and enrollment process and automating data entry and migration from the medical record into the electronic data capture system or clinical data warehouse.

"ConcertAI's singular mission," said Elton, "is to partner with leading medical societies, oncology research centers, and life science companies to improve the accessibility and performance of clinical trials. This is a circumstance where AI can assure that all patients receive consideration for clinical trials and it further assures a minimum of bias is who is considered. It is one of the few solutions that works across oncology care settings and assures all patients can be aware of their trial options."

