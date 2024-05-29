ConcertAI: ASCO 2024 study uses ConcertAI Oncology Dataset to find earlier treatment with olaparib monotherapy may improve duration of therapy and overall survival

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS and Real-World Data (RWD) Solutions for clinical research, announced the results of the study to be presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2024 utilizing its real-world oncology dataset. The study, conducted in cooperation with Merck & Co., Inc., and AstraZeneca, has found earlier treatment with olaparib monotherapy may improve duration of therapy and overall survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

This real-world analysis indicates many mCRPC patients with homologous recombination repair gene mutation (HRRm) are receiving several lines of therapy prior to olaparib, even when novel hormonal agents (NHA) are used prior to mCRPC. HRRm+ patients with confirmed mCRPC diagnosis, age ≥21 years, treated with olaparib monotherapy (post May 19, 2020) and prior to abiraterone or enzalutamide were abstracted from electronic medical records in the ConcertAI Oncology Dataset with PC diagnosis between 1990 and 2023. Frequency of patients who progressed from metastatic hormone-sensitive PC (mHSPC) and from non-metastatic CRPC (nmCRPC) to mCRPC and treatment patterns prior to mCRPC were summarized.

Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI stressed, "This study underscores the potential of real-world data to support specific treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes. By analyzing our vast dataset of de-identified patient records, we were able to provide compelling evidence that earlier treatment with olaparib can significantly extend the duration of therapy and overall survival for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This reinforces our core mission of transforming data housed in electronic health records into actionable insights that directly benefit patient care."

This study will be presented at a poster session at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2024 on Sunday, June 2, between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm. Please visit poster #460 to learn more during that time. Alternatively, please visit the ConcertAI booth number 12045 at any time during exhibit hall hours.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Predictive and Generative AI SaaS and Real-world Data research solutions and healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. ConcertAI solutions are deployed at 2,000 clinical providers around the world and 45 leading biopharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Frankfurt, London, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com.

PR Contact – Nicole Katzin, [email protected]

SOURCE ConcertAI