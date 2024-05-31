ConcertAI introduces predictive and generative AI solutions powered by multi-modal real-world data, key partnerships, CARA AI, and more at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Solutions enable both research and clinical teams with precision oncology, accelerating clinical trials, increasing patient access, and driving improved patient outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, a leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS and real-world data (RWD) solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announces first-in-category predictive and generative AI solutions, expansions to its partner ecosystem, and a clinical oncology suite to enhance research capabilities and support for complex clinical study workflows. These solutions will provide researchers with enhanced data analysis tools for in-depth study, contributing to more informed care strategies that can improve patient outcomes.

ConcertAI will be spotlighting these initiatives at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting. Some of the solutions, advancements, and announcements that will be available at the ConcertAI booth #12045:

CARA AI is a multi-modal data management, predictive AI, and generative AI platform that can accelerate research from translational through clinical development, and support multi-party collaborations. The platform is designed to help life sciences and healthcare professionals explore multi-modal RWD and leverage AI-enabled workflows, including image/data curation, annotation, and cohort generation, and prepare analysis-ready data sets. Users can ingest their own radiological imaging studies, digital pathology, and RWD (structured and unstructured) from any source, and/or it can come pre-populated with ConcertAI and partner RWD. It also provides an open AI framework that enables scientists to embed and orchestrate AI algorithms (third party, first party, or open source) for retrospective and prospective image/data processing. This includes:

Advanced AI orchestrations across large language models (LLMs), natural language processing (NLP), and predictive AI

Oncology- and hematology-specific LLMs

Predictive AI operating on healthcare electronic medical records (EMR)-derived data, molecular radiological imaging, and digital pathology

An industry-first, multi-modal data management platform optimized for predictive and generative AI

"Over the past two years, we have focused on the importance of multi-modal data AI model development, validation, stability monitoring, and deployment for insights, as part of clinical trials and, ultimately, clinical care," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "Multi-modal data enable causal inferences and elimination of confounders for interpretations and predictions. Enabling this required rethinking the tools available to biomedical researchers while leveraging the power of generative AI. As a new, ground-up approach that allows multi-modal data management, AI-model development validation, model management, and model release, we can bring the power of deep and wide data at scale, our large research network, and the latest predictive AI and gen AI together for the broadest research community use."

Digital Trial Solutions (DTS): As part of itsSmartLinQ oncology quality management platform, ConcertAI also released TriaLinQ, an AI-based clinical trial screening method that can screen three times more patients for clinical trials than traditional electronic medical record (EMR)-based screening methods. Specifically, the study [ADD LINK] found that research staff were able to screen 58 patients in 40 hours using the EMR-based method – an average of 41.4 minutes per patient – whereas, using the AI-based method, they were able to screen 120 patients in 25 hours – an average of 12.5 minutes per patient.

"ConcertAI's singular mission," said Elton, "is to partner with leading medical societies, oncology research centers, and life science companies to create new approaches to high-depth, multi-modal data and clinical AI SaaS technologies to accelerate evidence generation and improve the accessibility of clinical trials, thereby improving treatment decisions across oncology care settings and assuring all eligible patients are rapidly and confidently identified."

TeraRecon Oncology Suite is a new integrated set of AI-powered diagnostic tools from leading vendors designed for comprehensive cancer care, such as lung cancer detection, prostate cancer identification, and brain tumor characterization, to enhance early detection and accurate diagnosis. The suite helps oncologists, radiologists, and other providers screen, diagnose, plan, treat, and manage cancer patients. It enables the management of cancer patients across the entire care pathway, provides innovative oncology-centric solutions to support and guide care delivery, and integrates seamlessly into your existing workflows.

CancerLinQ is a network of leading cancer centers across the country that are dedicated to quality and research, originally founded by the American Society of Clinical Oncology. CancerLinQ is making three announcements at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting:

RxLinQ™ is a precision medicine feature in SmartLinQ that identifies patients who are potentially eligible for newly approved, molecularly targeted therapies using advanced methods that go "beyond the biomarker."

TriaLinQ™ is a SmartLinQ feature designed to simplify and reduce the burden on clinical trial staff through practice-optimized workflows, which can increase patient matching to complex clinical trial enrollment criteria through intelligent screening.

ASCO Certified™ is a new certification program announced by ASCO in October 2023 . Current ASCO Certified measures are now available within SmartLinQ.

"The pace of progress in oncology is breathtaking," said Louis Culot, General Manager of CancerLinQ. "To keep up with this change – new drug approvals, new biomarkers, new research, new trial methods – and to be able to learn rapidly, requires novel approaches in AI, data, and informatics. At CancerLinQ, we are working with leading oncology centers at the forefront of this change."

