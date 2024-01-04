ConcertAI to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Results, Plans, and Generative AI Roadmap

ConcertAI

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS Solutions and Real-World Data for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that it will be presenting at the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will feature 2023 results, acquisitions, and the company's plans for 2024 through 2026, with an emphasis on major partnerships and accelerating leadership in predictive and generative AI solutions for healthcare clinical interpretation and life sciences research solutions.

ConcertAI's CEO, Jeff Elton, PhD, will present at 9 am PT on January 8th, 2024. An abstract version will be available for viewing on ConcertAI's website here.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Predictive and Generative AI SaaS and Real-world Data research solutions and healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. Serving over 1,900 clinical sites and 45 biomedical innovators ConcertAI companies and solutions are Best in KLAS and awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS recognition. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Philadelphia, Frankfurt, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

Media Contact:
Megan Duero
[email protected]

SOURCE ConcertAI

