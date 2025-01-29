Concerto Biosciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Stewart Campbell to Board of Directors

Dr. Stewart Campbell brings valuable operating experience and product development expertise as Concerto's new Independent Board Director

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerto Biosciences®, a clinical-stage biotech company developing microbial products for therapeutics and consumer markets, today announced the appointment of Stewart Campbell, Ph.D. to their Board as Independent Director.

Dr. Campbell brings 30 years of experience leading and building teams with strong track records developing novel therapeutics, including in the microbiome space.

Dr. Stewart Campbell

"Stewart will be instrumental in refining our product-driven approach to capturing platform value," said Concerto CEO Cheri Ackerman. "His experience runs the gamut—from leading therapeutics discovery campaigns to developing marketable clinic-stage assets to closing deals—bringing a valuable, comprehensive perspective to our Board."

Currently at Axial Therapeutics, Dr. Campbell served as Vice President of R&D starting in 2017 and became CEO in 2021. Since starting his career as a medicinal chemist at Boehringer Ingelheim working on antiviral targets, Dr. Campbell has held various leadership roles in therapeutic discovery/development, vaccine, chemical technology, and chemical manufacturing companies, including Corden Pharma, Surface Logix and Insmed. He played an integral role in the discovery and development of nine clinical-stage drug candidates, and is a co-inventor on 25 issued patents. He holds a B.Sc. with Honours from St. Francis Xavier University (Canada) and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the Queen's University (Canada); he completed post-doctoral research in natural product synthesis at Duke University.

"Concerto's discovery approach is strikingly innovative and exactly what the microbiome field needs to succeed," said Dr. Campbell. "I'm eager to help guide key decisions around where to apply Concerto's platform and how to best commercialize their burgeoning asset portfolio. The potential is tremendous."

About Concerto Biosciences®

Concerto Biosciences designs transformative microbe-based therapeutics and consumer products. We own and operate the intelligence platform necessary to scientifically and economically unlock the microbial frontier: the only apparatus ( kChip ) that generates massive phenotypic data on microbial communities (not just metagenomic data), the data itself (20+ million microbial communities constructed and measured to date), an AI model of microbial ecology trained by the data, and best-in-class microbial products discovered through this process. Concerto's first focus is skincare. We've brought a microbial therapeutic candidate for eczema to the clinic (ENS-002, or "Ensemble No.2", a trio of bacteria that counteracts S. aureus virulence), formulated a dermocosmetic postbiotic for S. aureus-irritated skin (CB-002), and continue to discover microbial ensembles and postbiotic product candidates for skin conditions like acne and dandruff. In our mission to solve diverse market pain points with microbial solutions, we are concurrently pursuing opportunities in women's health, consumer health, and food science. Concerto partners with global organizations to bring our solutions to market, channeling the power of the microbial world to meet the 21st century needs of people and planet.

