Concerto Biosciences Signs Development and Commercialization Agreement with Sacco System to Advance Next-Generation Microbial Ingredient Discovery

The companies aim to develop novel ingredients composed of synergistically interacting microbes with desirable functional properties. Sacco System contributes its heritage library of food-grade cultures and expertise in applied food microbiology. Concerto will apply its intelligence platform to Sacco's library, using its kChip technology to empirically construct and measure millions of cocultures and its AI model kAI to learn from those results.

"Our microbial collection represents decades of investment in food microbiology and captures the extensive biodiversity found across diverse food ecosystems worldwide. Each microorganism has been thoroughly characterized at phenotypic and genotypic levels; however, a substantial portion of their functional potential arises from microbial interactions within structured and dynamic communities," said Fabio Dal Bello, Scientific Director at Sacco.

"Concerto enables us to systematically study these interactions, unlocking innovative solutions for the food industry. Our goal is to identify optimal strain synergies – where 1 + 1 truly equals 3. We strongly believe that kChip technology is the perfect match for our needs, and we are eager to discover which combinations of our microorganisms are best suited to advancing sustainable food production, delivering value to both manufacturers and consumers," added Federica Volontè, R&D Biology Manager at Sacco.

Concerto's platform offers a scalable, repeatable model for product innovation, with capabilities spanning food science and nutrition, skin health, women's health, and beyond. "This collaboration will set a new standard for microbe-based product innovation," said Cheri Ackerman, CEO and Cofounder of Concerto. "Our platform is designed to generate massive datasets that provide empirical insight into how microbes function together. Partners like Sacco contribute deep domain expertise and commercial muscle. That combination is how Concerto is advancing microbial ingredient discovery and scaling our platform across industries."

About Concerto Biosciences

Concerto Biosciences pioneers science-first human health products powered by the most comprehensive and accurate map of the microbial world ever achieved. Enabled by our MIT-developed combinatorial screening platform kChip , our map incorporates 40+ million experimental measurements of microbial community behavior. These data train our proprietary AI, kAI , to expand the map further still. From this unique vantage, hundreds of robust, synergistic, and multifunctional microbe-based ingredient hits stand out in plain view. The first was ENS-002, a three-strain biotherapeutic that successfully completed Phase 1 clinical testing for atopic dermatitis. The company is now unleashing the full might of its platform and data in consumer health and wellness, spanning skin health , women's health, food science, and nutrition. Concerto forges strategic partnerships with global leaders to bring innovative products to markets worldwide, converting the potential of microbes everywhere into a foundation of innovation for human health.

To learn more about Concerto Biosciences, visit www.concertobio.com ; follow them on LinkedIn at concerto-biosciences .

About Sacco System

Sacco System is an Italian biotech Group producing enzymes, dairy cultures, microorganisms and probiotics for the food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and agri-veterinary industries. Its products are developed in its own research laboratories, with the aim of promoting a culture of wellbeing, good food, and quality of life. Sacco System ingredients can be found in yogurt, fermented milks, cheeses, cured meats, beverages and other fermented products—enhancing taste and flavor, preserving freshness, and delivering natural benefits; probiotic microorganisms can also be found in many dietary supplements. Headquartered in Cadorago (Como, Italy), Sacco System is now an international Group, with its ingredients present in products in over 110 countries, while maintaining the spirit of a family-owned company, rooted in strong values and relationships and always looking to the future.

To learn more about Sacco System, visit www.saccosystem.com ; follow them on LinkedIn at sacco-system .

SOURCE Concerto Biosciences