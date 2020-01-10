Concerto HealthAI Announces Expanded Collaboration with Pfizer to Accelerate Real-World Evidence and AI Technologies for Additional Disease Areas

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerto HealthAI announced an expansion of their existing Precision Oncology collaboration with Pfizer Oncology to advance Concerto HealthAI's use-case engineered Real-World Data (RWD) for an array of clinical development initiatives across breast, lung, prostate and renal cell carcinoma cancers that will drive innovative new study designs and non-interventional studies.

The collaboration, first announced in early 2019, builds on the success of the current utilization of Concerto HealthAI's RWD to now also include claims data linked to clinical EMR data and linked next-generation sequence panel data for both research and potential regulatory purposes. Pfizer will also be one of the earliest adopters of Concerto HealthAI's RWE enterprise solution, eurekaHealth 3.0, that provides the industry's first integration of RWD and AI-enabled tools and models within an analytic cloud environment.

"We are looking forward to expanding our collaboration with Concerto HealthAI and exploring the application of analytics to RWD for generating RWE in genitourinary cancers, a key area of our Oncology strategy," said Chris Boshoff, MD, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development.

"This expanded collaboration aims to find and help patients with some of the most devastating cancers," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of Concerto HealthAI. "We believe that use of our high-precision, research-grade RWD, AI solutions, and scientific expertise can advance innovative study designs, like External Control Arms, providing confidence in the interpretation of study results and accelerated execution."

The collaboration uses RWD licensed from the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) CancerLinQ program and other partnered data sources. Concerto HealthAI's RWD analyses have been jointly evolved with ASCO, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and others, and presented at ISPOR, ASCO, and related forums and publications. A Concerto HealthAI-Pfizer joint steering committee will oversee the collaboration. The collaboration's first outcomes research publications are expected in mid-2020.

About Concerto HealthAI

Concerto HealthAI, a SymphonyAI Group portfolio company, is a technology leader in Definitive Real-World Data (RWD) and AI solutions for Precision Oncology. Our mission is to bring together unique data assets, leading AI-based technologies, and the world's top outcomes research and data science talent. Our focus is on revolutionizing clinical and outcomes research to accelerate the insights benefitting patient treatment. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertohealthai.com.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate approaching $300 million. Over 1,600 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley's most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

SOURCE Concerto HealthAI

