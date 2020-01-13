Concerto HealthAI Establishes Real-World Data and AI Collaboration with Janssen

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerto HealthAI, a market leader for Real-World Data (RWD) and enterprise AI technology solutions for Precision Oncology, announced today that it has entered into a multi-disease collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen). The collaboration will allow Janssen to access Concerto HealthAI's use-case engineered RWD, enterprise AI solutions, and scientific services. Concerto HealthAI has the most comprehensive, representative, and independently sourced RWD in the industry as part of an exclusive licensing agreement with the American Society of Clinical Oncology's CancerLinQ® program, and partnerships with clinically integrated community oncology networks, and other partners.

Janssen gains access to Concerto HealthAI's powerful suite of use-case engineered RWD products in the new eurekaHealth 3.0 enterprise AI solution. eurekaHealth integrates and enriches multiple sources to provide a holistic view of the patient journey with greater clinical depth to support translational sciences, clinical study design, and RWD applications for regulatory submissions. eurekaHealth 3.0 is the only enterprise-grade solution to exceed 21CFRPart11 compliance requirements and serve as an intelligence layer, integrating into research and clinical development workflows across the enterprise. Janssen will be the first to use Concerto HealthAI's Genome360™, a translational-grade, first-in-class, real-world solution in development that integrates in-depth clinical and next-generation sequencing characterization of a patient's cancer.

"We believe our mission and responsibility as a leader in Precision Oncology aligns well with Janssen's innovation focus in data science," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of Concerto HealthAI. "We are excited to bring our unique integration of RWD, technology applications, and data science expertise to collaborate with Janssen's researchers and data scientists to optimize drug development for patients."

About Concerto HealthAI

Concerto HealthAI, a SymphonyAI Group portfolio company, is a technology leader in definitive Real-World Data (RWD) and AI solutions for Precision Oncology. Our mission is to bring together unique data assets, leading AI-based technologies, and the world's top outcomes research and data science talent. Our focus is on revolutionizing clinical and outcomes research to accelerate the insights benefitting patient treatment. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertohealthai.com.

