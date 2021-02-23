ConcertoCare Names Amy Flaster, MD, MBA As Chief Medical Officer

"Dr. Flaster has a remarkable track record of leveraging the latest clinical advancements, data and technology to improve patient outcomes for seniors and other populations with complex care needs," said Dr. Julian Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConcertoCare. "A practicing primary care physician, Dr. Flaster is passionate about the intersection of population health, primary care and digital expansion. She brings invaluable experience as we further expand our tech-enabled in-home care model for seniors across the country."

ConcertoCare offers a spectrum of in-home geriatric care models, including the wraparound ConcertoCare Partners program, the Geriatric Primary Care model and PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). Each model is orchestrated to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for a defined population of seniors. The programs are supported through a combination of in-home clinical, behavioral and social supports and services, all of which are enhanced by ConcertoCare's geriatric-informed care pathways, advanced analytics, proprietary population health platform and virtual care technology.

About Amy Flaster, MD, MBA

Dr. Flaster is an experienced physician executive, value-based care strategist and practicing internal medicine physician. Prior to joining ConcertoCare, Dr. Flaster served as Senior Vice President of Population Health at Health Catalyst, a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services, where she led the organization's population health strategy and partnered closely with health systems in their transition to value-based care. Previously, she also served as Associate Medical Director of Population Health at Mass General Brigham, where Dr. Flaster ran a portfolio of population health programs to drive health care transformation across the network, including the nationally recognized Integrated Care Management Program (iCMP), leading hundreds of clinicians in data-driven complex care management of frail and elderly patients. Earlier in her career, she co-founded myProxy Inc., developer of the TrueNorth Healthcare platform, which engages patients and decision-makers in cloud-based advance care planning.

Dr. Flaster continues to serve on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and practices primary care at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. She received her internal medicine and primary care training at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, her medical and business degrees at Harvard University, and her undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College.

About ConcertoCare

ConcertoCare is one of the nation's leading risk-based health care companies focused on providing integrated care for seniors where they are best served: in their homes. Composed collaboratively with patients, three individualized care programs are supported by a combination of in-home medical, behavioral and social services and enhanced via advanced proprietary technologies. With the ConcertoCare Partners program, patients with complex care needs keep their existing doctors and health plans while benefiting from additional in-home care, supports and coordination. The Geriatric Primary Care model offers in-home primary care for patients without an ongoing primary care physician. PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is for participants who wish to remain independent and in their homes but need nursing home-level care.

