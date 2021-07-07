ConcertoCare Names Rachel Grace Chief People Officer as Company Continues to Build Industry-Leading C-Suite

Grace is the latest addition to a growing roster of seasoned executive leaders for the new ConcertoCare, which offers a three-part in-home care model orchestrated to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for adults and seniors with complex care needs. She is well versed in partnering with executives to influence the design and execution of human capital and business-building strategies.

"Rachel has the experience and ability to offer forward-thinking solutions that grow talent and develop leaders," said Dr. Julian Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConcertoCare. "Between her success in building teams, her background in health equity, and her drive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, Rachel is the ideal addition to our team. We look forward to working with Rachel to build upon our purpose-driven culture that prioritizes delivering human-first, tech-enabled in-home care to those who need it most."

About Rachel Grace, MHRM, MLER

Grace has extensive experience in the human resources field guiding both individual and organizational success. Prior to joining ConcertoCare, Grace was the Senior Director of Human Resources at Quest Diagnostics, where she expanded her experience beyond HR by assuming a commercial-facing role as a member of the Quest for Health Equity team. Before Quest Diagnostics, Grace was the Vice President and New York/New Jersey Regional Human Resources Business Partner at Chubb. In this role she led a team of HR professionals to advance business priorities.

Grace has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and two master's degrees from Rutgers University — a Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM) and a Master of Labor and Employment Relations (MLER). She also has an Organizational Development Certificate from National Training Laboratory (NTL). As a continuous learner, she is currently pursuing a coaching certification.

About ConcertoCare

ConcertoCare is the nation's leading risk-bearing provider of integrated care for adults and seniors with complex health and social needs, orchestrated where they are often best served: in their homes. ConcertoCare is transforming healthcare delivery to reduce costs and improve patients' quality of life with a human-first, tech-enabled approach. ConcertoCare's in-home care model provides medical, behavioral, and social services that are proven to reduce hospital admissions, readmissions, and emergency department visits, while improving the patient experience for high-need and vulnerable populations. ConcertoCare engages its own local care teams who exhibit the cultural competencies and empathy needed to meet patients where they are. ConcertoCare's multidisciplinary approach was pioneered by the nation's leading experts in home-based geriatric medicine and value-based care. Currently serving over 25,000 patients across six states, ConcertoCare is rapidly expanding its national footprint. For more information, visit http://www.concertocare.com/, Twitter and LinkedIn.

