ConcertoHealth Delivers Double-Digital Improvements in Hospital Admissions and Annual Wellness Visits

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertoHealth®, the leading full-risk provider of specialized primary care and supporting clinical services for vulnerable, frail and elderly patients, announced today that it has achieved double-digit improvements in hospital admissions, readmissions and hospital bed days, accompanied by superior wellness visit completion, over the past two years. The company released the following metrics per 1,000 patients showing the comprehensive impact its field-based care model is having on the nation's most-costly patient population:

61% reduction in hospital readmissions

26% reduction in hospital admissions

20% reduction in hospital bed days

5% reduction in emergency department (ED) visits

"ConcertoHealth acts as a valued clinical partner to health plans and their network providers by identifying the most clinically challenging or disengaged patient populations and deploying effective interventions," said Dr. Christopher Dodd, chief clinical officer. "This recent data set demonstrates that the services we provide are positively impacting patient outcomes, leading to enhanced performance for our health plan partners and their network providers. This spans all aspects of the Quadruple Aim in health care: enhanced patient and team experience, better quality, and more of the right care at the right place at the right time, and at a reduced cost."

ConcertoHealth's field-based care teams provide support services for health plans' primary care providers (PCPs) to address the clinical and social determinants that act as barriers to preventive care for underserved populations. ConcertoHealth brings to PCPs a full-service array of clinical talent, including social workers, care managers, pharmacists, health coaches and complex care clinicians, to care for patients in any setting. Combined with its proprietary health data analytics platform, Patient3D, ConcertoHealth helps PCPs to more effectively manage these at-risk populations in a value-based environment.

Because this patient population often underutilizes care, ConcertoHealth has also succeeded in improving patient access to annual wellness visits, which contribute to earlier diagnosis, proactive care and better management of chronic conditions. Compared to national benchmarks, ConcertoHealth patients' annual wellness visits are:

38% higher among low-income populations

29% higher for populations with three or more chronic conditions

This complex patient population also requires more than regular doctor visits to maintain their health. They need home visits when they are housebound, transportation to get to the pharmacy, meal assistance, durable medical equipment, and care providers who understand how social and behavioral factors affect health goals management, care plan adherence and quality of life.

Today's news follows ConcertoHealth's recent announcement of a 49% reduction in "hot spotter" patient readmissions. Hot spotters are those patients identified as most likely to have multiple ED or inpatient admissions due to high utilization or high chronicity.

ConcertoHealth is a hybrid accountable care/management services organization that has taken the best of both disciplines to better serve health plans' most complex and costly patient populations. Value-based reimbursement provides ConcertoHealth with the flexibility to invest in the resources and activities required to improve network provider performance and address health plan challenges.

www.concertohealth.com

About ConcertoHealth

ConcertoHealth Inc. is the leading provider of specialized primary care and supporting clinical services for vulnerable, frail and elderly patients. ConcertoHealth provides high-touch, individualized care for patients and also deploys wraparound clinical resources to extend the reach of primary care providers. Operating exclusively in value-based agreements, the ConcertoHealth care model, elevated by the Patient3D patient analytics platform, improves overall health quality and outcomes for high-need patient populations. The company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

SOURCE ConcertoHealth

Related Links

http://www.concertohealth.com

