Concho County Stays with Hart InterCivic for New Election Technology

PAINT ROCK, Texas, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concho County Commissioners have approved the purchase of new election technology to replace an aging system. County election officials chose the Verity® Voting system from trusted provider Hart InterCivic. Concho County has partnered with Hart on elections since 2005, relying on the company's technology and customer support.

"I love working with Hart; they always do a good job. When we considered a new system, I really didn't want to work with a different company," said Phyllis Lovell, Concho County/ District Clerk. "Communications go both ways. I know I can call Hart any time I need help, and they reach out to me when there's information to share."

Lovell added, "I knew it was time for a new voting system. My old equipment has been dependable, but it was starting to misbehave. I told my commissioners I wanted something foolproof – especially when their names were on the ballot. I am comfortable with Verity. It's safe and secure, and the touchscreen is easy to use. The small size is important – my election judges can't lift big, heavy equipment."

"We appreciate Concho County's confidence in Hart. We have had a strong working relationship with the County for many years, and we look forward to continuing to support successful elections there for many more," said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic. Hart is based in Texas and has provided election solutions to jurisdictions of all sizes for more than 100 years.

Hart is a popular choice for election technology in Texas. More than half of the voters in the State cast their ballots on the company's voting systems. Hart's Verity Voting, designed and built in Texas, is a natural next step for those ready to modernize.

"I'm excited," said Lovell. "Life's going to be easier with this new equipment."

Learn more about Verity in Texas: https://www.hartintercivic.com/texas/.

