Concierge Auctions And Engel & Völkers To Sell Mediterranean-Style Villa At Auction In Miami's Most Storied Neighborhood

"This opulent, historic villa is suited for a buyer with an eye for luxury," stated Alatriste. "The auction presents a rare opportunity for such buyers to own a piece of history in the heart of Miami's oldest neighborhood. An opportunity like this is sure to attract global attention."

The six-bedroom estate includes a gated, 100-yard-long driveway with reflecting pool, European landscaping designed by Stanley Matz, a master sanctuary with marble spa bath, freestanding steam bathtub with aromatherapy capabilities and an oversized custom dressing room. The chef's kitchen comes with double Wolf ranges and an oversized vent hood, custom cabinetry, and commercial-grade appliances. Architectural features include a foyer with an opulent chandelier, original cherry hardwood floors, mahogany doors, skylights, copper chimney and rain gutters, Spanish tile roofing, Cappuccin Italian marble, and original English brass hardware.

The property also offers two private guest suites, a formal dining room with view of the garden, and an exercise room. Additionally, the home's security includes a smart sound system by Control4, smart surveillance, audio, heating and alarm system, hydropneumatics expansion system, inverted osmosis water purifiers, high-impact French doors, and a fountain with a water softener system. Other spaces include a 345-square-foot attic with natural light and an attached two-car garage.

Built for entertaining, the property features an L-shaped swimming pool, two covered terraces with full bar, poker and billiards tables, and a tennis court with lights.

Formerly an independent city, Coconut Grove - an upscale neighborhood in the middle of Miami, home to Barnacle Historic State Park and the iconic Vizcaya Museum and Gardens - was annexed by the city of Miami in 1925. It has all there is to offer with its close proximity to downtown Miami, South Beach, Little Havana, Key Biscayne, and Miami International Airport.

