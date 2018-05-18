Concierge Auctions Announces Mountain Summer Sale

"With a decade in business and nearly $2 billion in sales achieved since our inception — one-third of which were of mountain properties across the United States, Canada, and in Europe — our team is deeply experienced in matching active buyers to premier properties in some of the most sought-after mountain destinations around the world," stated Concierge Auctions Senior Vice President of Business Development Nick Leonard. "Our global platform paired with our industry-leading database and targeted outreach during peak exposure in key mountain markets is sure to deliver a successful sale, benefiting sellers and buyers who are ready to bid on choice, one-of-a-kind properties alike. We look forward to releasing the collection in June."

The July sale will kick off with a series of launch events around the Aspen Food & Wine Classic and Jackson Hole Food & Wine Summer Festival, as well as a VIP private dinner in Park City, Utah and culminate with a closing event during Big Sky PBR. In addition to these events, Concierge Auctions will directly reach buyers via its proven platform of marketing, advertising, and sales efforts in addition to targeted outreach to approximately 70,000 buyer prospects and agents worldwide and robust print advertising in national and the key mountain markets of Aspen, Park City, Jackson Hole, Sun Valley, and Vail.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each sale will result in a new home built for a family in need.

To find out more about how your property or listing could be considered for the July Sale or to arrange a complimentary market analysis and consultation, call +1.212.257.5239 or email inquiries@conciergeauctions.com. Space is limited. Concierge Auctions offers a commission to both the sellers' and buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

