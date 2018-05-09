Concierge Auctions Chairman Chad Roffers Named A QuantumShift 2018 Top Entrepreneur in America

"It is an honor to be accepted to this program and named as one of QuantumShift 2018 Top Entrepreneur in America," stated Chad Roffers. "The leaders assembled for this program represent the best of today's entrepreneurial culture. I'm excited to collaborate and learn alongside other leaders who are scaling their business."

Chad Roffers was selected to be part of the QuantumShift 2018 class by the Michigan Ross QuantumShift Admissions Committee because of Concierge Auctions' strong track record for revenue growth and future growth potential. QuantumShift is a collaborative project between KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group – the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm – and the University Of Michigan's Ross School of Business designed to offer CEOs access to an exclusive peer-to-peer Fellows Network focused on ongoing problem solving, development and mentorship in addition to the intensive program.

"We are thrilled that Chad Roffers of Concierge Auctions is one of the select group of entrepreneurs selected to complete the 2018 QuantumShift program," said Brian Hughes, National Leader, KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group. "We welcome Chad Roffers into this exclusive fellowship of high-growth business leaders and hope that the week-long program will have a long-lasting positive impact on the participating founders and CEOs, and the companies they lead."

Chad Roffers is an entrepreneur who has overseen the successful sale of billions of dollars in real estate worldwide. As the Chairman of international luxury real estate company Concierge Auctions, Roffers draws on his background in online advertising, negotiation and real estate sales to manage the selection and marketing of auction properties spanning the globe. He has led the movement of turning residential real estate auctions into a mainstream choice for high-net-worth sellers in need of a time efficient and targeted sales campaign.

"The QuantumShift program recognizes the achievements of high-growth entrepreneurs who are at the top of their game, and helps them lay a groundwork for the future," said Stewart Thornhill, executive director of the Zell Lurie Institute at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. "We're looking forward to working with Chad Roffers and we are excited to see what the class of 2018 will accomplish."

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About University of Michigan: Ross School of Business

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a vibrant and distinctive learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business' mission is to develop leaders who make a positive difference in the world. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improves business and society. Housed within Michigan Ross, the Samuel Zell & Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies is a leading center for entrepreneurial thought leadership and engagement.

About QuantumShift

QuantumShift is a joint program between KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business that is rooted in sustained learning, networking and collaboration. Each year founders, owners and CEOs of private, U.S. companies are vetted through a nomination and application process reviewed by the Michigan Ross QuantumShift Admissions Committee. Candidates with an established revenue base, a strong record of revenue growth and a clear pathway for continued growth are eligible to participate in a week-long program to learn from distinguished Ross School of Business faculty members and a wealth of other talented professionals. Additionally, participants who complete the program gain access to an exclusive peer-to- peer Fellows Network focused on ongoing problem solving, development and mentorship.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, the company has generated nearly $2 billion in sales and is active in 38 U.S. states/territories and 19 countries. Concierge curates the best properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe. The firm owns what is arguably the most valuable, ultra-high-net-worth client list in real estate and has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the past four years. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each sale results in a new home built for a family in need.

