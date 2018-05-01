Concierge Auctions Closes Q1 2018 Achieving 108% Year-Over-Year Growth

Concierge Auctions kickstarted the year by continuing to showcase its dominance in the Hawaii market. Hale Ohia Kai and its neighboring buildable lot sold in cooperation with Carrie Nicholson and Randy Ripley of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, who have partnered with Concierge Auctions on over 40 transactions since 2010.

One of the top sales in the quarter was Arc en Ciel, a retreat located near the tranquil fishing village of Soufrière, on the coveted West Coast of Saint Lucia. Built by renowned architect Lane Pettigrew, the estate - a main house, cottage and buildable lot - sold Without Reserve as part of the firm's February Sale in cooperation with Angad Singh of Morne Fortune, Castries, St Lucia.

"Our family first put our property on the market in 2008, and after nearly 10 years, we decided to pursue another method to sell our home. We were impressed with Concierge Auctions from beginning to end, with the team's reliability, transparency, honesty and drive to sell our property," stated the seller, Richard Tudor. "The firm's business model is fantastic and allowed us to work closely with the team and be involved throughout the process. The team's outreach efforts went beyond what any real estate agent could do on their own, and we found committed buyers in just a short amount of time."

Another notable sale was Timber Creek Ranch, a 402-acre ranch and 26-acre lakefront parcel in the heart of East Texas. The sale marked the firm's second time selling the property. Businessman Steve Robinson purchased the property in 2015, along with an additional 82 acres, and partnered with the firm again this year on the opposite side as the seller. The auction took place in cooperation with Kyle Crews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

"This was my sixth time working with Concierge Auctions and they continue to impress with their global marketing reach," Crews said. "Without hesitation, I would fully recommend the team's services to any luxury property seller who is looking to move on and/or downsize from their property."

"Our success over the past quarter demonstrates our dominance in the global luxury real estate market," stated President and Co-Founder Laura Brady. "We have achieved nearly $2 billion in sales since our inception 10 years ago and are continuing in our trajectory of exponential annual growth."

Coming up, Concierge Auctions will be hosting its second annual Summer Sale featuring an exclusive selection of premier properties that will specifically target high-net-worth Chinese buyers. The firm will once again partner with media powerhouses The Wall Street Journal and Mansion Global to accelerate the sale through a high-impact global outreach campaign, which will kick off with a series of custom launch events in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Bidding will be open from June 26-29th and hosted via the Concierge Auctions online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing prospective buyers to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

