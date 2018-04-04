Concierge Auctions Expands Spring Lineup With New Opportunities Spanning The Globe

Concierge Auctions' April Lineup Features:

Key Biscayne, FL — Bidding Opens April 26th; Bidding Ends April 30th

Buena Vista | 960 Harbor Drive

Previously listed for $30 million, the 1.67-acre estate named Buena Vista is located at 960 Harbor Drive on the bay of the highly coveted island destination, Key Biscayne. Nestled between Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and an 18-hole championship golf course in Crandon Park, the coastal home is comprised of 12,520 square feet and features a private beach with 750 feet of water frontage, stunning views, and two docks that can accommodate a yacht up to 120 feet. With seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces, the Caribbean-style residence offers nine bedrooms; a master retreat with private veranda featuring ocean views; a chef's kitchen with custom floor-to-ceiling cabinetry and two islands; a great room; family room; stone fireplace; home office; 16-seat home theater; fully-equipped exercise studio; and a Spanish-style interior courtyard.

Outdoors, the estate boasts a resort-style cabana, kitchen, and dining patio; a saltwater pool and hot tub; two tennis courts; an attached garage; carport; and a detached eight-car garage. Designed by celebrated Miami architect Raymond Jungles, the estate's landscape harmoniously complements the island's natural shrubbery with tree-shaded paths, colorful foliage, and manicured grounds. The property sits on the largest buildable lot in the coveted enclave and provides the utmost privacy as well as close proximity to the bustle of downtown Miami. It will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company.

"This is a one-of-kind opportunity to own your own private, tropical oasis on over 1.6 acres with 740 feet of water frontage. Simply put, it's an incredible estate – one of the most special properties in all of Florida," stated Nash. "The Island of Key Biscayne is only 4.1 miles long, so to own this unique property would be an incredible coup."

Dallas Area, Texas — Bidding Opens April 17th; Bidding Ends April 20th

6413 Old Gate Road

6413 Old Gate Road is a grand Texan estate located within the prestigious King's Gate community, just outside of the Dallas metro area. The 14,279-square-foot family home features seven en-suite bedrooms; a formal piano area; sitting room; billiards and media room with separate wet bars; two home theaters; a 2,500-bottle wine cellar with flooring imported from Bordeaux; multiple offices; and a full gym. Outdoors, the estate offers two heated/lighted swimming pools, a raised spa, Texas-shaped rock; waterfalls and a fireplace; professional-grade tennis court; two outdoor kitchens; and Pennsylvania bluestone patios.

Situated on 1.86 acres, the residence was built by luxury home builder and renovation specialists, the McClure Brothers. It was designed by renowned interior designer Richard Trimble. While the estate is located in a private, gated community, it is in close proximity to the Historic Arts District in downtown Plano, and just a 30-minute commute to downtown Dallas.

Previously listed for $6.999 million, the property will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Kyle Crews and Ani Nosnik of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

"This property has everything a luxury buyer looks for — old-world charm that seamlessly blends with modern amenities, and an open floor plan throughout that lends itself to entertaining groups of all sizes," Crews stated. "A guarded and gated community in close proximity to Legacy West, also convenient to downtown Dallas, this auction opportunity is rare. Buyers, take notice."

Lunéa Villa, Mauritius — Bidding Opens April 27th; Bidding Ends April 30th

Lunéa Villa | Anahita Spa and Golf Resort

Located in Mauritius, the idyllic tropical island nation in the Indian Ocean, a luxury villa will sell Without Reserve. Currently listed for $4.5 million, Lunéa Villa is comprised of 2,200 square metres and situated within Anahita Spa and Golf Resort, off the Île aux Cerfs Lagoon and adjacent to the Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita.

Offering 450 metres of internal living space, the property boasts expansive lagoon and ocean views and features four en-suite bedrooms, a private study and a number of entertaining spaces. Outdoors, the villa includes a deck, a landscaped garden with palm trees, an al fresco dining area, a 10-meter infinity pool, and a two-car garage with ample storage space. Residents within the gated community also have access to the resort facilities including a private beach, pool, spa, tennis courts, fitness center, and restaurants.

"We are privileged to operate in some of the most beautiful places in the world. Without a doubt, coming to Anahita for our inaugural sale in the quintessentially iconic location of Mauritius is among the best of the best," stated Concierge Auctions Strategic Advisor Charlie Smith. "Not only is it tremendously exciting, but it also acknowledges a further step in our global expansion — now 19 countries, and counting."

Additional Upcoming Auctions Include:

Park City, Utah — 3287 Deer Crest Estates Drive, Lot 72 — Bidding Opened; Closes April 6th

In cooperation with Chad Mitchell of Discovery Properties.

of Discovery Properties.

Currently Listed for $10 million. Selling At or Above $7.9 million.

Sacramento, California — 6301 Garden Highway — Bidding Opens April 17th; Closes April 20th

In cooperation with Kim Pacini-Hauch of Nor Cal Gold Inc. dba RE/MAX Gold.

of Nor Cal Gold Inc. dba RE/MAX Gold.

Currently Listed for $2.3 million. Selling Without Reserve.

Charlotte Area, North Carolina —11 Oak Road — Bidding Opens April 26th; Closes April 30th

In cooperation with John-Mark Mitchell of Mitchell Prime Properties.

of Mitchell Prime Properties.

Previously Listed for $2.495 million. Selling Without Reserve.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each sale will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information on any of these auctions, or if you have a remarkable property to submit for consideration to the Concierge Auctions' platform, call 212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, the company has generated nearly $2 billion in sales and is active in 38 U.S. states/territories and 19 countries. Concierge curates the best properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe. The firm owns what is arguably the most valuable, ultra-high-net-worth client list in real estate and has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the past four years.

