Concierge Auctions To Reach Chinese Buyers In Partnership With The Wall Street Journal And Mansion Global Via Summer Sale

This is the second Summer Sale held by Concierge Auctions targeting Chinese buyers. Last year's sale resulted in over 50 bidders and $60 million in transactions, with 14 properties sold in just 36 hours. The sale's success led to a 100-percent increase in website traffic and the addition of 6,400 new clients to the firm's database.

This year's sale will kick off with a series of custom launch events in Shanghai and Shenzhen, hosted in partnership with The Wall Street Journal and Mansion Global, with additional outreach to high-net-worth Chinese clientele within the Dow Jones network, owner of both publications. Concierge Auctions will also sponsor the Luxury Property Showcase (LPS) in Beijing, the leading invitation-only luxury property show in China, with direct reach to an anticipated 6,000 highly-targeted Chinese home buyers and VIPs.

"Following the success of last Summer's Sale, we knew it was important to annualize this unique opportunity overseas and expand our reach even further," stated Concierge Auctions Senior Vice President of Business Development Nick Leonard. "In addition to Shanghai, we've specifically chosen to target Shenzhen because of its close proximity to Hong Kong, and its growing popularity amongst business travelers and tourists — an up-and-coming hub with many attributes similar to that of Silicon Valley in California. Through this sale, we aim to provide buyers with a robust portfolio of properties that have the desired qualities and characteristics not readily available in China."

In conjunction with its proven platform of global marketing, advertising and sales, Concierge Auctions will conduct targeted outreach to its high-net-worth database of approximately 70,000 luxury buyers and agents worldwide. Properties in the Sale will receive additional exposure through its partnership with Mansion Global from a multi-language advertising campaign — including geo-targeted digital advertising in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East — with translated landing pages and property listings on the Chinese edition of the site, and promotion across the publication's WeChat and Weibo social channels. Translated property listings will also appear on Juwai.com, the largest and most authoritative source for global property in Chinese.

Ideal properties for the sale include diverse offerings located in well-known destinations with ultra-luxury price points, with proximity to top-notch schools and easy access to China via direct flights; are solid investments for future generations; and are valued at a price in comparison to Chinese real estate. Additionally, the properties that offer financial security, a possibility for rental income, visas that benefit Chinese tourists, investors and migrants and feature characteristics that adhere to Feng Shui and numerology guidelines (a propensity for the numbers 6, 8 and 9) are also a plus. All properties in the sale will be available for preview for prior to the auction.

"Since the inception of our partnership with Concierge Auctions, we've seen great success in our campaign efforts surrounding this initiative and growing interest from our Chinese audience of high-net-worth buyers," stated Luke Bahrenburg, Vice President, Real Estate at Dow Jones. "We are continuing to gain momentum as we provide our audience with these opportunities, and we expect this summer's sale to yield even greater results worldwide."

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each sale will result in a new home built for a family in need.

To find out more about how your property or listing could be considered for this year's Summer Sale or to receive full details, including the timeline, exposure plan, and a white paper on Chinese real estate investment, call +1.212.658.1404. Space is limited. Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, the company has generated nearly $2 billion in sales and is active in 38 U.S. states/territories and 19 countries. Concierge curates the best properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe. The firm owns what is arguably the most valuable, ultra-high-net-worth client list in real estate and has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the past four years.

