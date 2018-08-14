Concierge Auctions Unveils August/September Lineup Featuring Luxury Real Estate Offerings Across Seven States And Three Countries

Concierge Auctions' August/September Lineup Features:

Rancho Santa Fe, California — Bidding Opens September 18th; Ends September 21st



The Castle at Cielo | 18441 Via Ambiente

Originally listed for $11.975 million, The Castle at Cielo is a three-story, 12,000-square-foot estate with panoramic ocean, mountain, valley, and city-light views, located within the 24-hour, guard gated hillside village of Cielo within affluent Rancho Santa Fe. Set on more than four acres, the 15th century, French-style estate boasts soaring ceilings, imported biblical stone and tile floors, rich wood details, a 500-foot hand-laid cobblestone driveway, limestone archways, multiple fireplaces, stained glass windows, wrought iron details, and hand-knotted rugs. Comprised of four bedrooms and equipped with smart home technology, the peaceful estate features a tower-shaped bedroom suite with separate sitting area, a billiards room with Juliet balcony overlooking the great room, a gym, office/library/study, subterranean wine cellar and tasting area, home theater with performance stage with Austrian draperies, grand living room with soaring 25-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchen, and a formal dining room seating more than eight.

Outdoor amenities include a moat with drawbridge; a formal rose garden; fountain; pond with water lilies and fish; five-hole golf course; a resort-style pool with swim-up bar, viewing deck, and pool house; built-in barbecue; an attached 11-car garage with generous motor court; and a private 1,200-square-foot detached guesthouse.

The property is in close proximity to world-class surfing at the beaches of Del Mar, horse racing at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, and golfing at several nearby courses with easy access to both the McClellan-Palomar and San Diego International Airports. It will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with K. Ann Brizolis and Laurie McClain of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

"We are delighted to be representing 'The Castle at Cielo' — an incomparable and authentic French chateau-inspired home situated in the mountain top, ocean view community of Cielo," stated Brizolis. "It truly is something out of a modern-day fairytale, outfitted with regal finishings and smart technology, with the utmost privacy. The opportunity to live 'like royalty' awaits."

"If heaven had an address, this would be it. We are truly blessed to have the opportunity to represent this incredible hilltop estate fit for royalty," added McClain. "There's no other estate in Southern California that compares to the beauty, quality of craftsmanship, and panoramic ocean views that this home offers."

Telluride's Specie Mesa, Colorado — Bidding Opens September 14th; Ends September 17th



Specie Wilderness Ranch

Specie Wilderness Ranch is one of the few remaining private properties west of Telluride, comprised of more than 551 acres with rolling meadows, mixed spruce and aspen trees, water decree to allow four one-acre ponds to be added. Situated at the base of Little Cone Peak at an elevation of 9,000 feet, the ranch offers the opportunity to build a grand mountain escape with panoramic mountain views of the Lone Cone Mountain, Mount Wilson and the mountains of the San Juan Range. The property is equipped with electricity, two water wells, and a private road with gated entrance, and provides almost a full mile of private direct border access to the Uncompahgre National Forest.

Occupying a position on the National Historic Register, Telluride is renowned for its jazz; Victorian-era homes; art galleries; historic charm; ski slopes in the winter; and festivals, championship golf courses, fishing, camping and numerous hiking trails in the summer.

Previously listed for $6.5 million, the estate will sell Without Reserve collectively or as two separate parcels — consisting of 329 and 223 acres, respectively — in cooperation with Jason Raible of Telluride Sotheby's International Realty and Billy Long of Ranch Marketing Associates (RMA Brokers).

"At 551 acres, Specie Wilderness Ranch stands out for its size, direct border with U.S. Forest Service land, and water decrees to create four large ponds at different locations throughout the property," stated Raible. "The peace and quiet will astound, as will the views to Wilson Peak, the Telluride Ski Area, and the box canyon mountains that surround the historic town of Telluride."

Additional Upcoming Auctions Include:

Whistler, British Columbia , Canada — Chateau du Lac | 2016 Nita Lane — Bidding Open; Ends August 23 rd

, Canada — Chateau du Lac | 2016 Nita Lane — Bidding Open; Ends In cooperation with Maggi Thornhill *PREC of Thornhill Real Estate Group.

*PREC of Thornhill Real Estate Group.

Previously Listed for $25.9 million CAD. Selling Without Reserve.

CAD. Selling Without Reserve. Texas Coast, Texas — 33 Hewit Drive — Bidding Opens August 21 st ; Ends August 24 th

— 33 Hewit Drive — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Tommy Lawrence Steel of Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel Realtors.

of Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel Realtors.

Previously Listed for $1.95 million . Selling At or Above $1.1 million .

. Selling At or Above . Denver, Colorado — Residence XXV | 1891 Curtis Street, Penthouse #1913 — Bidding Opens August 28 th ; Ends August 30 th

— Residence XXV | 1891 Curtis Street, Penthouse #1913 — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Kelly Hudson of Porch Light Real Estate Group.

of Porch Light Real Estate Group.

Previously Listed for $3.495 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Naples, Florida — 5190 Teak Wood Drive — Bidding Opens August 28 th ; Ends August 30 th

— 5190 Teak Wood Drive — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Jen Mitchell of Domain Realty Group.

of Domain Realty Group.

Previously Listed for $2.39 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Madison, Wisconsin — 57 Cambridge Road — Bidding Opens September 5 th ; Ends September 7 th

— 57 Cambridge Road — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Cyndi Duran of T. Wall Enterprises Mgt, LLC.

of T. Wall Enterprises Mgt, LLC.

Currently Listed for $3.7 million . Selling At or Above $1.3 million .

. Selling At or Above . Flathead Lake, Montana — The Rookery | 240 Holt Drive — Bidding Opens September 5 th ; Ends September 7 th

— The Rookery | 240 Holt Drive — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Lynne McCormick of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties.

of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties.

Previously Listed for $2.395 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Mendocino, California — 11050 Lansing Street — Bidding Opens September 11 th ; Ends September 14 th

— 11050 Lansing Street — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Lou Rosenberger of Artisan Sotheby's International Realty.

of Artisan Sotheby's International Realty.

Previously Listed for $3.395 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Wilmington, North Carolina — 407 Bradley Creek Point Road — Bidding Opens September 14 th ; Ends September 21 st

— 407 Bradley Creek Point Road — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Vance Young of Intracoastal Realty Corporation.

of Intracoastal Realty Corporation.

Previously Listed for $5.195 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Lausanne, Vaud, Switzerland — Chateau de Bavois | Bidding Opens and Ends September 25 th

— Chateau de Bavois | Bidding Opens and Ends In cooperation with Naef Prestige — Knight Frank.



Previously Listed for CHF18 million . Selling Without Reserve.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each sale will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information on any of these auctions, or if you have a remarkable property to submit for consideration to the Concierge Auctions' platform, call 212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated nearly $2 billion in sales, broken world records for the highest priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 38 U.S. states/territories and 19 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe. The firm owns arguably the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth buyers and sellers in the industry. It has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the past five consecutive years, and has contributed over 100 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

Contact:



Kari Neering Kari@relevanceinternational.com



Chanelle Kasik Chanelle@relevanceinternational.com



212-257-1500

SOURCE Concierge Auctions

Related Links

http://conciergeauctions.com

