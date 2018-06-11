Concierge Auctions Unveils June Lineup, Including Collection Of Premier Properties Targeting Chinese Buyers In Partnership With The Wall Street Journal And Mansion Global

Featured Properties in the Summer collection include:

Henderson House | 99 Westcliff Road — Boston Area, Massachusetts | Bidding Open June 26-29th

Previously listed for $6.7 million, the 16,463-square-foot Henderson House is a 1920s English Tudor-style mansion comprised of 10 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; a grand, two-story foyer with a double bridal staircase and a second-overlook; an expansive living room/ballroom; coatroom; banquet room, formal library/office; large mud room; butler's pantry; separate second-floor kitchenette; a private, third-floor guest wing; and a caretaker's apartment with a full kitchen and bathroom. Interior finishings include ornate ceilings and millwork, French doors, eight fireplaces, rich hardwood floors and multiple sitting rooms. Outdoors, the property features a winding driveway and stately circle drive, meticulously maintained grounds and an impressive 100 parking spaces.

Situated on over five acres on top of the highest point of the 300-year-old town, the property offers a forested hilltop setting with sweeping views and is in close proximity to incredible primary and secondary schools as well as world-class colleges including Babson, Wellesley, Regis and Brandeis. The estate has occupied a place on the National Historic Register with its period design and exquisite detail, and will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Debi Benoit of Benoit Mizner Simon and Co. Real Estate.

"99 Westcliff Road is a signature estate property offering sweeping views with prime acreage in one of Boston's most sought-after suburbs," stated Benoit. "Easily commutable with more than five acres of pristine land, this is a rare opportunity to own a significant piece of real estate with the chance to customize and design your dream home and make it all your own."

4890 Serene Shores Drive — Lake Lanier, Georgia | Bidding Open June 26-29th

Located 10 minutes away from the Atlanta Falcons training center, 4890 Serene Shores Drive is a secluded and tranquil manor with views and waterfront access to Lake Lanier. The 26,797-square-foot manor was built in 2003 to be comprised of six bedrooms; 12 bathrooms; an expansive master bedroom with his and hers oversized closets, private veranda overlooking the lake, and whirlpool tub; gourmet kitchen with center island, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and butler's pantry; main dining room with seating capacity for dozens; two-story formal living room; exercise room; library; wet bar; game room; private home theater with stadium seating; and a separate 3,500-square-foot, three-bedroom guest house and one-bedroom apartment, both equipped with full kitchens. Finishings include hardwood floors; crown moldings; coffered ceilings; brick, stone and shake accents; cathedral wood doors; stained glass; chandeliers; a four-level elevator; and floor-to-ceiling windows with ample natural light.

Outside the property features a wrought iron gated entrance with long driveway; four-car garage; two boat docks and a custom boat house; tennis court; an oversized, covered patio that stretches the entire width of the home; a salt water, pebble tech pool with waterslide and private waterfall; entertainment deck with stone fire pits, grilling area and dining space; and a hot tub with an outdoor sound system. Situated on 13.2 acres of land, the property is equipped with enough space to land a helicopter (with permit approval) and provides access to the lake. Enjoy the nearby Chattahoochee National Forest for activities such as hiking, golfing, biking, camping, tubing, fishing, and swimming just an hour-and-a-half away.

Previously listed for $8.495 million, the property will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Seema Jain of Sugarloaf Realty Partners.

"This waterside oasis is not your average property – it has everything to offer for a luxurious lifestyle including space to land your helicopter. It can be utilized as either a corporate retreat or a great family home to be passed on for generations to come," said Jain. "In partnership with the Concierge Auctions team, we hope to find the right buyer for this incomparable estate."

Santa Giustina Abbey and Villa Badia — Piedmont, Italy | Bidding Open June 26-29th

A former Benedictine convent, Santa Giustina Abbey and Villa Badia — located within the Piedmont region of Italy and surrounded by the Monferrato countryside — will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Gemma Bruce of Casa & Country UK. One of three Italian properties in the Sale, Santa Giustina Abbey and Villa Badia were originally listed for €10 million and developed as part of the Romanesque Abbey of Santa Giustina di Sezzadio. The historic estate is comprised of a 3,100-square-meter main villa and 1,110 square meters of cellars, and features pristine original parquet and stone flooring, arched doorways and wrought iron accents. Other property features include 11,000 square meters of rural buildings, which have development potential as a residential or tourist accommodation facility; and nine hectares of parkland equipped with a swimming pool, clay tennis court, walking trails, garden, and a lake with ample room for outdoor activities, large parties, or events.

The beautiful frescoes medieval chapel at the center of the complex is a national monument containing extraordinary features including mosaic floors dating back to the ninth and tenth centuries, and frescoes from the 1300s and 1400s.

"Villa Badia has been my home since childhood and every part of the property holds a special memory for me. The expansive grounds, with majestic trees, are the perfect place to play as a child and as I grew older I often invited friends over to enjoy the tennis court and swimming pool," stated the seller, Franco Daniele. "My wife and I married at the Abbey of Santa Giustina, as did my brother and several of our friends. The property is perfect for entertaining, with summer days often seeing us holding family lunches by the pool, whilst the cozy dining room has hosted many winter celebrations."

Piedmont is Italy's second largest region and is known for its elegant cuisine, and for producing some of the world's finest wine and one of the most sought-after food items in the world, the precious white truffle. Villa Badia is surrounded by the Italian Alps and allows for easy access to multiple ski resorts, including the world class ski areas of the Via Lattea Mily Way and Breuil-Cervinia. Additionally, the property is close to the Serravalle Outlet Shopping center — Italy's largest designer outlet center — and the Ligurian Coast with the beautiful towns of Rapallo, Camogli and the world-renowned harbor of Portofino.

44 Beaver Loop — Near Taos, New Mexico | Bidding Open June 26-29th

44 Beaver Loop is a contemporary countryside chalet, nestled in a valley in the Southern Rockies of northern New Mexico, offering views of Mt. Wheeler and Agua Fria. Comprised of 7,200 square feet on over six acres, the four-bedroom home has a custom chef's kitchen with large seating peninsula, custom walnut frameless cabinetry, Miele espresso bar, and custom-made aluminum dining table; a master sanctuary with cozy sitting room and two fireplaces, a wall of windows, spa bath, his and her shower, Jacuzzi, and private deck; a game room with a wet bar and wine fridge; exercise room; professional-grade home theater; home office with private deck; and a private guest apartment featuring a kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, a full bathroom with a full slab of Blue Louise granite, fireplace, and balcony. Interior features include glass walls, soaring Aspen ceilings, reclaimed seamless oak floors, walnut staircases, and wrought-iron chandeliers.

Outdoors, the property features a grand entry portico, a stacked coral stone wall, 35-foot cupola, a solid walnut front door, a wraparound entertaining deck, four outdoor heaters, a garden, outdoor kitchen with east-facing grill, and two attached garages for five cars. Bonus amenities include access to an 18-hole golf course that is located five minutes away; a country club membership that accompanies Platinum membership of the home; and a tennis center with summer professionals.

Previously listed for $3.95 million, the estate will sell furnished Without Reserve in cooperation with Edd Geoffroy of Angel Fire Homes, LLC & Michael Brown of Avalar Texas Realty.

"Lifestyle, location and amenities are front and center at Angel Fire, a true destination any luxury buyer would be lucky to own. It's a beautiful mountain setting offering peace and tranquility, in complete harmony with nature," stated Geoffroy. "As the owners made the difficult decision to sell since they no longer use the property to its full potential, the auction presents a rare opportunity to own to own the most spectacular home in this ski/golf community."

97 and 99 Pinnacle Park Road — Meredith, New Hampshire | Bidding Open June 26-29th

A 14,000-square-foot lakeside compound, 97 and 99 Pinnacle Park Road is situated on more than six acres of waterfront. The three-story property was built in 1987 and was renovated in 2000, with the lower level renovated again in 2015. It is comprised of two standalone homes featuring a cohesive design and natural features. The 8,000-square-foot main house consists of a total of five bedrooms, five fireplaces, a state-of-the-art kitchen, two full-bedroom suites, a sprawling lower level family room, summer kitchen, and multiple living areas. The 5,300-square-foot guesthouse was built in 2008 and features details that mirror the architecture of the main house, including three-bedroom suites, a gourmet kitchen, and a furnished lower level. The property also includes a game room, wet bar, walk-in wine cellar and closets, and a finished basement. Interior detailing includes soaring and beamed ceilings; quarter-sawn oak, carpet, hardwood and tile floors; custom wood work; stone details; stained glass; a skylight; and views of the lake.

Outdoor features include expansive decks, multiple lakeside patios, al fresco dining, and an outdoor living space complete with fireplace and fire pit. The property includes two permanent docking systems off the main living areas, and an attached garage with over six heated parking spaces and ample storage space. It is in a prime New Hampshire location, right off the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee and Meredith Bay, a two-hour drive from Boston.

Previously listed at $6.995 million, the property will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Adam Dow and Kristin White of Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty.

"Lake Winnipesaukee is one of best kept secrets in the US. The lake's spring-fed, crystal clear water is bordered by eight New England towns, each with its own unique character and draw," stated Dow. "In particular, the town of Meredith offers some of the best dining and shopping on the lake, and this lakeside compound is truly a unique opportunity for one with high expectations of quality and lifestyle."

The Keynote Penthouse | 2601, 220 12th Avenue SE — Calgary, Alberta, Canada | Bidding Open June 26-29th

The Keynote Penthouse is a luxurious Victoria Park pied-à-terre comprised of two full bedrooms; five bathrooms; a den/media room; executive office suite and conference room; a chef's kitchen; temperature-controlled wine cellar; and a master retreat with glass walls, a spa bath, a glass and stone shower, warming drawers for towels, in-floor heating, and an elevated platform soaking tub. Interior details include custom millwork and built-ins throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, open floor plan with a great room and formal dining next to the kitchen, four electric fireplaces, and a gallery wall for art.

Additional features include an entertaining terrace with fire pit; an elevator reaching the entire, private floor; and underground parking for three cars close to the elevator. The penthouse is in a prime location within Calgary's central business district, offering access to world-class arts, festivals, shops and restaurants. Situated at the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, the penthouse is also in close proximity to the Elbow and Bow Rivers.

Previously listed for $4.688 million, the 6,000-square-foot penthouse will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Corinne Poffenroth of Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

"This property exudes exclusivity and privacy and will appeal to a wide variety of buyers," stated Poffenroth. "The auction presents a rare opportunity for business executives and families in the process of downsizing their larger estate properties in Calgary to move on to a more preferred 'lock and leave' lifestyle. Or, alternatively, the large entertaining spaces can appeal to a variety of corporations."

Additional properties in the collection include:

Tuscany, Italy — Castello di San Donato in Perano | Bidding Open June 26-29 th

In cooperation with Gemma Bruce of Casa & Country UK.

of Casa & Country UK.

Originally Listed for €3 million. Selling Without Reserve.

Atlanta Area , Georgia — 1950 Lower Birmingham Road | Bidding Open June 26-29 th

In cooperation with Cynthia Chandlee of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.

of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.

Previously Listed for $13.5 million . Selling At or Above $7.9 million .

. Selling At or Above . Chapel Hill, North Carolina — 104 Siler's Fen Court | Bidding Open June 26-29 th

In cooperation with Tammi Brooks of Inhabit Real Estate.

of Inhabit Real Estate.

Previously Listed for $3.15 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Umbria, Italy — Villa Campo Verde | Bidding Open June 26-29 th

In cooperation with Adriana Benedetti of Umbrian Property.

of Umbrian Property.

Currently Listed for €1.95 million. Selling Without Reserve.

Armonk , Westchester County, New York — 3 Tallwoods Road | Bidding Open June 26-29 th

In cooperation with Diane Tynan and Candice Stafford of Coldwell Banker.

and of .

Previously Listed for $2.925 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Copake Lake, New York — 220 Island Drive | Bidding Open June 26-29 th

In cooperation with Lindsay LeBrecht of Copake Lake Realty Corp.

of Copake Lake Realty Corp.

Currently Listed for $2.3 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Wailea, Maui, Hawaii — 4366 West Waiola Street | Bidding Open June 26-29 th

In cooperation with Trisha Cruz of Coldwell Banker Island Properties.

of Coldwell Banker Island Properties.

Previously Listed for $3.895 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Pass Christian, Mississippi — 23441 Arcadia Farm Road | Bidding Open June 26-29 th

In cooperation with Joel Carter Jr. of J. Carter and Co. Real Estate & Development.

of J. Carter and Co. Real Estate & Development.

Previously Listed for $2.495 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Monterey, California — Hidden Valley Ranch | Bidding Opens and Ends June 29 th

In cooperation with Joy Jacobs of the Joy Jacobs Team and Keller Williams Coastal Estates, and Billy Long of Ranch Marketing Associates

of the Joy Jacobs Team and Keller Williams Coastal Estates, and of Ranch Marketing Associates\

Originally Listed for $6.82 million . Selling Separately or Collectively Without Reserve.

Additional offerings in June include:

Vero Beach, Florida — 908 Holoma Drive | Bidding Open June 12-15 th

In cooperation with Cindy O'Dare, Richard Boga and Clark French of Premier Estate Properties, Inc.

, and of Premier Estate Properties, Inc.

Originally Listed for $3.45 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Dallas Area , Texas — Ford Family Ranch | 877 SW CR 3250 | Bidding Open June 12-15 th

In cooperation with Craig Stephen Baxter of Mossy Oak Properties of Texas.

of Mossy Oak Properties of .

Previously Listed for $5 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. María Trinidad Sánchez, Cabrera, Dominican Republic — Casa Serena | Bidding Opens and Ends June 19 th

In cooperation with Sabine A. Mertes of Select Caribbean Properties.

of Select Caribbean Properties.

Currently Listed for $1.7 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Austin, Texas — Sky Crown Terraces | 2708 & 2800 San Juan Drive | Bidding Now Open; Ends June 19 th

In cooperation with Sasha Doo of DEN Property Group, LLC.



Previously Listed for $1.575 and $1.525 million . Each Selling At or Above $700,000 .

and . Each Selling At or Above . Near Evian, France — Casa 26 | Bidding Open June 19-21 st

In cooperation with Laurent Guérineau of Knight Frank – Building Majestic.



Originally Listed for €5.5 million. Selling Without Reserve.

Houston Area , Texas — 418 Lakeview | Bidding Now Open; Ends June 21 st

In cooperation with Leon Shapiro of Shapiro Properties.

of Shapiro Properties.

Previously Listed for $2.2 million . Selling At or Above $1.55 million .

. Selling At or Above . Sacramento Area / Grass Valley, California — Summerwood | 19039 Rosemary Lane | Bidding Open June 21-25 th

In cooperation with Hugh Macmillan of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

Originally Listed for $4.9 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Vaud, Switzerland — Chateau de Bavois | Bidding Opens and Ends June 28 th

In cooperation with Valérie Prélaz of Naef Prestige – Knight Frank.



Previously Listed for CHF18 million . Selling Without Reserve.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each sale will result in a new home built for a family in need.

To view all properties in Concierge Auctions' June Sale, visit ConciergePortfolioSale.com or for more information, call +1.212.202.2940. Concierge Auctions offers commissions to listing and buying real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

