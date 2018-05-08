Concierge Auctions Unveils Latest Lineup Featuring Luxury Real Estate Opportunities Across Six Countries

Concierge Auctions' May/June Lineup Features:

New Orleans, Louisiana — Bidding Opens May 8th; Bidding Ends May 11th

1314 Napoleon Avenue, Unit 16

Previously listed for $3.49 million, this two-story condo within the historic St. Elizabeth complex in New Orleans will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Rosy Wilson of Dorian Bennett Sotheby's International Realty. Comprised of 5,000 square feet, condo unit 16 offers an open floor plan featuring three bedrooms including a spacious master suite with walk-in closet; five bathrooms including a master bath with dual sinks, heated mirrors, and a 16-jet shower; seamlessly integrated living and dining areas; a state-of-the-art kitchen; butler's pantry; and wine room. Interior details include marble accents, hardwood floors, ample storage and high-end finishes.

Originally built in 1868, the St. Elizabeth served as a boarding school before being converted to an orphanage in 1870, in which it operated for over 100 years. In 2004, the building was transformed into upscale condos and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Victorian-style building now offers quintessential NOLA charm and modern luxury with 17-foot stained glass windows and 24-foot vaulted ceilings. Residents of the pet-friendly building enjoy community amenities including an in-ground pool, front and back galleries, various common areas, a courtyard, landscaped grounds, gated parking, and security. Located within walking distance to Magazine Street and the St. Charles streetcar line, the St. Elizabeth is perfectly situated to enjoy the city's annual Jazz & Heritage and Voodoo Festivals, and Mardi Gras, with easy access to restaurants, shops and multiple parks.

"The chance to own this esteemed property is a once-in-a-lifetime real estate experience due to its historical significance, architectural aesthetic, and ideal location in uptown New Orleans. Because of its uniqueness and importance, it is perfectly suited for this high-end real estate auction," stated Wilson.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada — Bidding Opens May 22nd; Bidding Ends May 25th

12 Grandview Rise

12 Grandview Rise is a coveted mountainside retreat set on two acres of the scenic neighborhood Grandview Park overlooking the Elbow River Valley, with 180-degree views of the Canadian Rockies. Consisting of 3,226 square feet of interior space, the four-bedroom home is comprised of a chef's kitchen; wet bar; media room; den; home office; and recreational room. Additional home finishings include 10-foot-tall vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Outside, the property features manicured landscaping; a patio; built-in barbeque; three-car attached garage; and indoor RV parking.

Situated 20 minutes from downtown Calgary, Grandview Park is in close proximity to the area's renowned private schools, regional airport, and bustling central business district. Just minutes from Canada's top national parks, residents are privy to a variety of outdoor activities including skiing, hiking, biking, world-class fly fishing, and whitewater rafting.

Previously listed for $2.775 million, the estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Jason Bamlett of RE/MAX House of Real Estate.

"Ideally set upon one of the most coveted acreages in Grandview Park, within walking distance of the Elbow River, this cul-de-sac residence not only offers endless views of the Rockies and privacy, but also top-of-the-line, custom craftsmanship and quality," Bamlett stated. "The home is a true retreat, yet is in close proximity to top schools, outdoor activities, a regional airport, equestrian facilities and the city's cosmopolitan central business district. For all these reasons and more, we expect the auction to attract true competition globally."

Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts — Bidding Opens May 24th; Bidding Ends May 30th

415 Katama Road

Previously listed for $3.995 million, the Cape Colonial home on Martha's Vineyard will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with James E. Joyce of Carroll & Vincent Real Estate. The 1.6-acre property provides privacy and features al fresco entertainment amenities, including an outdoor gourmet kitchen with a gas grill, pizza oven, and wine fridge; Gunite saltwater pool; hot tub; pool house; vegetable garden; and covered outdoor lounge equipped with a fireplace and 55" TV. Inside, the four-bedroom home is comprised of walls of windows, skylights, cedar closets, and custom woodwork. Additional amenities include a Sonos sound system and dehumidifying system; three-car heated garage and boat storage; a private guest suite with steam shower and marble spa bath; and solar panels.

The home is in a prime location, located within a short walking distance from South Beach and Katama Bay, as well as the 17 acres of conservation land at the renowned Farm Institute.

"This estate offers the best of both worlds in picturesque Martha's Vineyard — with access to the waves of South Beach and the solitude of a beach walk along the shore — all within footsteps of this Katama oasis," Joyce stated. "It's a true representation of the New England lifestyle."

Marbella, Spain — Bidding Opens May 29th; Bidding Ends May 31st

El Martinete

El Martinete is a luxury beachfront villa situated in the sought-after Puerto Banus region of Marbella, Spain. Formerly owned by renowned Spanish Flamenco dancer Antonio El Bailarín, a close friend of Pablo Picasso, the villa offers the ideal home for entertaining. Picasso's signature is featured at the bottom of the outdoor swimming pool at the property. The renowned artist was a frequent visitor to Bailarín's home and personalized the swimming pool as a birthday gift to his friend.

Inspired by Renaissance architecture, the home consists of a grand foyer — complete with marble columns and molded ceilings — leading to a modern kitchen and reception rooms including a formal dining room with seating space for 20 people; an indoor pool with sauna; a bar; home office; and six luxuriously appointed bedroom suites in the main house. The home consists of four floors accessible via an elevator, leading to a rooftop terrace with kitchen, dining area, BBQ and hot tub, offering spectacular views. Outdoors, the property features exotically landscaped gardens and a raised beach terrace, a rare feature for properties in the area with direct, private access to the beach. Two guest houses offer an additional three bedrooms and three bathrooms, providing for staff accommodation. The property also includes underground car parking for up to six cars.

Previously listed for €15million, El Martinete will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Diana Morales of Diana Morales Properties — Knight Frank.

"Beachfront properties are rare in this sought-after area of Southern Spain and beachfront villas offering this level of luxury living even more so," stated Charlie Smith, European advisor for Concierge Auctions. "El Martinete is truly unique. The buyer of the villa will not just be purchasing one of the region's most prestigious properties, but also a one-of-kind piece of art, in the unusual feature of the swimming pool with Pablo Picasso's signature."

Princeton Area, New Jersey — Bidding Open; Ends May 14th

Sycamore Creek | 48 Elm Ridge Road

Nicknamed "Sycamore Creek," the estate — renovated by visionary New York architecture firm Stamberg Aferiat + Associates — boasts unparalleled modern amenities and historical charm, surrounded by nearly 1,000 acres of preserved land. Indoors, the six-bedroom home is comprised of a grand master bedroom with an expansive dressing room, en-suite bathroom, jetted tub, and steam shower; state-of-the-art, eat-in kitchen with butler's pantry, breakfast bar, and separate dining area; two-story library; office area; great room; and a wet/dry bar. Additional interior elements include panoramic, floor-to-ceiling windows, cathedral-style ceilings, skylights, three fireplaces, and marble and wood accents. Outdoors, the 31+-acre compound comes with an array of structures including a historic barn, teahouse, separate tenant or caretaker cottage, and three-car garage with attached guesthouse. The estate also includes an extensive deck and pool, and features grassy meadows and mature trees, overlooking Stony Brook and two nearby ponds.

Situated 10 minutes from Princeton University, the town of Pennington is in close proximity to restaurants, golf courses, local vineyards, parks, and some of the nation's most esteemed preparatory schools.

Previously listed for $6.95 million, the estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Maura Mills of Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty.

Additional Upcoming Auctions Include:

Lunéa Villa, Mauritius — Lunéa Villa | Anahita Spa and Golf Resort — Bidding Opens May 10 th ; Ends May 14 th

— Lunéa Villa | Anahita Spa and Golf Resort — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Philippe de Beer of Park Lane Properties.

of Park Lane Properties.

Currently Listed for $4.5 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Maria Trinidad Sánchez, Dominican Republic — Casa Serena — Bidding Opens May 15 th ; Ends May 18 th

— Casa Serena — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Sabine A. Mertes of Select Caribbean Properties.

of Select Caribbean Properties.

Currently Listed for $1.7 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Jamestown, Rhode Island — 52 Newport Street — Bidding Opens May 17 th ; Ends May 21 st

— 52 Newport Street — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Justin Gallant of J.E. Group Properties.

of J.E. Group Properties.

Previously Listed for $3.495 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Austin, Texas — Sky Crown Terraces | 2708 and 2800 San Juan Drive — Bidding Opens May 22 nd ; Ends May 25 th

— Sky Crown Terraces | 2708 and 2800 San Juan Drive — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Sasha Doo of DEN Property Group, LLC.



Previously Listed for $1.525 million and $1.575 million . Each selling At or Above $700,000 .

and . Each selling At or Above . Fredericksburg, Texas — 2542 Boot Ranch Circle — Bidding Opens May 22 nd ; Ends May 25 th

— 2542 Boot Ranch Circle — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Donald Edward Stefanov of Southwest Partners and Global Partners International Realty.

of Southwest Partners and Global Partners International Realty.

Previously Listed for $1.695 million . Selling At or Above $800,000 .

. Selling At or Above . Houston Area , Texas — 418 Lakeview— Bidding Opens May 25 th ; Ends May 30 th

, — 418 Lakeview— Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Leon Shapiro of Shapiro Properties.

of Shapiro Properties.

Previously Listed for $2.2 million . Selling At or Above $1.55 million .

. Selling At or Above . Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida — 24716 Harbour View Drive — Bidding Opens May 31 st ; Ends May 31 st

— 24716 Harbour View Drive — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Lisa Barton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FL Network Realty.

of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices FL Network Realty.

Previously Listed for $2.45 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Key Biscayne, Florida — Buena Vista — Bidding Opens May 31 st ; Ends May 31 st

— Buena Vista — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company.

of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company.

Previously Listed for $30 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. Near Evian, France — Casa 26 — Bidding Opens June 5 th ; Ends June 8 th

— Casa 26 — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Laurent Guérineau of Knight Frank.



Originally Listed for €5.5million. Selling Without Reserve.

Grass Valley, California — 19039 Rosemary Lane — Bidding Opens June 5 th ; Ends June 8 th

— 19039 Rosemary Lane — Bidding Opens ; Ends In cooperation with Hugh Macmillan of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

Originally Listed for $4.9 million . Selling Without Reserve.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each sale will result in a new home built for a family in need.

