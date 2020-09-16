Concierge COVID-19 At-Home Testing and Telemedicine Platform StreamMD Launches To Help Businesses Reopen Safely

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping America get back to work and in the office safely, StreamMD , a concierge COVID-19 at-home testing and telemedicine platform launches to help businesses make sure their employees can safely return to the workplace and engage in customer interaction.

StreamMD offers a full-service solution that allows licensed physicians to screen, test, and treat patients with FDA/EUA home-collection kits, and clear employees with a certification process to return to work. Since this is all done at home and can provide clearance results within 48 hours, employees do not have to leave their home to get tested, helping to minimize community spread and mitigate person-to-person infection. Telemedicine doctors are available to guide patients through the testing process. If test results come back positive for COVID-19, StreamMD treats and monitors those employees telephonically or via video and will send patients to the hospital if symptoms are severe enough. Additionally, as we head into flu season this fall, StreamMD will be able to determine if a patient has the seasonal flu or COVID-19.

"The economy has taken a tumble and we want to get America back to work, but the only way to safely do that is to actively test employees. StreamMD wants to play an active role in making that happen," says StreamMD Co-Founder Dr. Ricardo Soltero, who tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

StreamMD was quick and easy. The platform makes it easy to verify that everyone in the operating room truly tested negative for COVID-19. Whereas conventional testing sites can take between 7-9 days for results, StreamMD gave us results in 48 hours. The doctors were able to witness our tests and quickly certify our reps' wellbeing and then follow those that needed further medical care." - Michael Nitsch, Independent Biotronik Sales Distributor

StreamMD is partnering with leaders in certain sectors and industries that have both essential and non-essential employees that require a negative COVID-19 test result and a return-to-work letter in order to safely perform their job functions. COVID-19 is also disproportionately impacting African American and LatinX populations, and in response, StreamMD is actively developing partnerships to make its services available to impacted communities.

StreamMD was founded by a group of physicians who partnered with an existing concierge telemedicine platform called Opt Health that focuses on addressing and optimizing men's health. Opt Health Founder and CEO Camilo Isaza says, "We worked with the doctors of StreamMD to repurpose portions of our technology to create a new product line, but more importantly, to meaningfully contribute to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

Dr. Soltero says, "We wanted to make a difference and help during these unprecedented times, and we believe that StreamMD is an invaluable tool that both businesses and consumers can utilize to stay safe, healthy, and productive."

Currently, StreamMD has been engaged by medical device companies, co-working spaces, home healthcare agencies, small businesses, and others.

