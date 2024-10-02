CONCIERGE CYBER® ENHANCES MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS WITH ADMITTED CYBER INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES

- Concierge Cyber Insure Now Embeds $100,000 in Cyber Insurance for Eligible Members -

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Cyber, a leading provider of cyber risk management services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announces a new enhancement to its membership program. The launch of Concierge Cyber Insure now allows eligible organizations to obtain $100,000 of admitted cyber insurance coverage embedded with its Concierge Cyber Insure membership program.

The Concierge Cyber Insure offering, subject to underwriting approval, provides coverage for organizations with up to $25 million in revenue under its admitted comprehensive cyber insurance policy. Coverage includes a broad range of potential property and liability cyber-related risks, such as event response and data recovery, as well as optional sublimits for reputational harm, system failure and cyber extortion. Members will have access to seasoned claims advocates that will review all lines of coverage to analyze third-party contracts and to maximize cyber insurance recovery in the event of an unforeseen incident.

"We are thrilled to offer embedded cyber insurance with Concierge Cyber Insure membership," said Kurtis Suhs, Chief Executive Officer. "Inclusion of cyber insurance significantly enhances the customer experience by providing insurance coverage from the outset of membership enrollment. Concierge Cyber Insure offers eligible organizations the opportunity to integrate pre-loss event risk management strategies with robust cyber insurance as a single transaction, thereby reducing friction and creating a more intuitive process."

For over six years, Concierge Cyber has served as a trusted resource for member organizations seeking streamlined and effective response strategies for cyber incidents. The cyber insurance enhancement strengthens an organization's ability to mitigate the financial risks associated with cyberattacks. Concierge Cyber Insure is available to its more than 650 authorized insurance and non-insurance partners in the United States. Also, members will continue to receive significant discounts for risk management products and services through its network of credentialed third-party providers for cyber security solutions.

About Concierge Cyber

Concierge Cyber provides organizations with pre-loss and post-loss cyber security solutions, managed threat intelligence, incident response, cyber insurance and insurance claims advocacy for organizations through its approved third-party panel of companies. Members gain access to experts with technical expertise, industry knowledge and business acumen, serving as a trusted advisor to organizations navigating the complex world of cyber risk. For more information visit: https://conciergecyber.com

SOURCE Concierge Cyber