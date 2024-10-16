CONCIERGE CYBER® LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE D&O INSURANCE COMPANION OFFERINGS TO ADDRESS CYBER THREATS

- Concierge Cyber Members Can Now Access Data Experts to Monitor Managed Threat Intelligence for Proactive Risk Analysis -

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Cyber announces the launch of Concierge Cyber with D&O Shield and Concierge Cyber with Entity Shield as companion risk management offerings to supplement traditional Directors and Officers insurance policies. Organizations of any size are facing the emerging age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that presents the potential for sophisticated, multi-faceted cyber threats. Concierge Cyber with D&O Shield and with Entity Shield provide its members access to experienced intelligence analysts that transform raw data into actionable intelligence, delivering informed insight for proactive defense and response strategies against advanced cyber threats.

The convergence of cyber and physical risks has become inevitable, requiring constant vigilance and adaptive strategies. Concierge Cyber's new D&O Insurance companion offerings provide managed threat intelligence to protect its members against cyber, reputational and physical threats that can reduce digital risks, thereby helping to prevent or minimize potential losses leading to claims on the organization's D&O policy.

"Concierge Cyber with D&O Shield or with Entity Shield are the most innovative risk management companion products for Directors and Officers Insurance in the past 30 years," states Kurtis Suhs. Chief Executive Officer. "Managed threat intelligence with proactive, validated threat alerts offers comprehensive protection for directors, officers and organizations against digital, negative sentiment risk and physical threats."

Concierge Cyber has partnered with Hetherington Group to deepen its approved third-party network of experts. Hetherington Group, with more than two decades of expertise, is a highly respected firm within the Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) community, providing intelligence, security and investigative services. Hetherington's threat intelligence analysts provide real-time monitoring to gather open-source intelligence, analyze raw data and deliver timely intelligence reports to Concierge Cyber members, enabling their organizations to neutralize potential threats before they materialize.

Concierge Cyber with D&O Shield and with Entity Shield engage expert analysts that continuously monitor social media, dark web forums, as well as traditional media platforms, to identify, prioritize and investigate high/critical severity threats. Upon validation, monthly reports are forwarded to Concierge Cyber members for review and offer assessment recommendations for proactive management decision making. Concierge Cyber with D&O Shield and with Entity Shield services can be purchased by members as a bundled or stand-alone package through is authorized reseller partners within the U.S.

"Translating data into actionable intelligence is an art that combines cutting-edge technology with the experience and expertise of an analyst," explains Cynthia Hetherington, Chief Executive Officer of Hetherington Group. "Our analyst-led intelligence services go beyond mainstream data companies that simply offer alerts only on digital risk, helping clients navigate the complexities of sophisticated threats to protect operations."

About Concierge Cyber

Concierge Cyber provides organizations with pre-loss and post-loss cyber security solutions, managed threat intelligence, incident response, cyber insurance and insurance claims advocacy for organizations through our approved panel of third-party experts. Members gain access to experts with technical expertise, industry knowledge, and business acumen who have served as a trusted advisor to organizations navigating the complex world of cyber risk. Concierge Cyber ensures its members are supported every step of the way, from preventing cyber incidents to guiding them through recovery. For more information visit: https://conciergecyber.com

About Hetherington Group

Hetherington Group is a leading provider of intelligence, security, and investigative services. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the firm offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help clients navigate the complexities of the digital world and protect their operations. Hetherington Group is dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development, empowering professionals to excel in the field of open-source intelligence. For more information visit: https://hetheringtongroup.com

