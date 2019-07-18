Concierge Diamonds Releases The Only Wedding Band Guide Brides & Grooms Will Ever Need

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the sheer volume of options and selections couples have when it comes to creating wedding bands, merely finding a starting point can be overwhelming. That's why diamond expert and private jeweler Dan Moran of Concierge Diamonds in Los Angeles sought to create a comprehensive guide to help educate brides and grooms on the process of creating a wedding band from start to finish.

Concierge Diamonds' newly released wedding band guide was designed out of the need to aggregate a lot of information into one place and the lack of an existing comprehensive guide in the marketplace.

"For many brides, it's difficult to get a sense of what you like if you cannot see your engagement ring next to a potential wedding band," Moran explains. "That's why we made this guide so in-depth: the possible combinations are seemingly endless and unless you have an expert guiding you along, you can easily get lost in the volume of options you have to choose from."

"It's one thing to look at a Pinterest board for inspiration," Moran continues. "But it's another thing entirely to have a resource guide this in-depth at your fingertips, written by experts."

The wedding band guide covers topics such as:

Who pays for the wedding bands

When the wedding bands should be ordered

Things to watch out for in wedding bands, like porosity

What are Flush Fit Wedding Bands, Perfect Fit Wedding Bands and No Gap Wedding Bands

What kind of wedding bands looks best with your engagement ring

Different styles of wedding bands

Unique customizations to wedding bands such as engraving or gypsy set stones

What is the difference between U pave and French cut pave

"There are many things that new brides and grooms may not think to ask and won't get help with if they purchase wedding bands from a big-name website," says Moran. "This is the very reason I named my company Concierge Diamonds. Knowledge is free, and I am happy to pass it along to both my clients and my prospective clients."

Brides and grooms can download the wedding band guide on Concierge Diamond's website and media can request a copy via the contact information below.

For grooms still shopping for an engagement ring, they too can take advantage of Dan Moran's diamond expertise and download his free guide, "How to Buy an Engagement Ring in 10 Easy Steps" by visiting Concierge Diamond's website.

"Our free guide on how to buy an engagement ring has been downloaded thousands of times and clients continually reference it as the main source of their diamond education," says Moran. "I made the guide to help clients understand what the most important factors are to consider when buying a diamond, such as which of the Four C's is the most important and what you should know about lab grown diamonds."

Concierge Diamonds is known for their custom diamond engagement rings in Los Angeles and has helped thousands of clients all over the world create their custom engagement rings and wedding bands. Dan Moran and his diamond engagement rings have been featured in publications such as Vogue, Modern Luxury, The BBC, Brides, Martha Stewart Weddings and more. A third generation diamond dealer and diamond expert, Dan Moran and Concierge Diamonds are located at 550 S. Hill Street in the Diamond District in Los Angeles.

