Concierge Key Health Appoints Richard Afable, M.D. As CEO

"Without a doubt, there is no one better qualified than Dr. Afable to lead Concierge Key Health into the future," says Grant, the healthcare entrepreneur and executive who successfully founded and launched CKH last year. "With his unparalleled experience as a top physician and deep expertise in health system administration, we are confident Dr. Afable will continue to build on our vision to transform the healthcare experience and set a new standard in ease, access and quality for today's discerning consumers."

A decades-long healthcare industry veteran, Dr. Afable recently retired as CEO of St. Joseph Hoag Health, the largest health system in Orange County, Calif. With an esteemed career in medicine, having practiced internal medicine and geriatrics for almost 20 years before entering hospital administration, he has held high-level positions in renowned healthcare organizations, serving as CEO of Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif., and chief medical officer of Catholic Health East in Newtown Square, Penn.

"It's an honor to be named CEO of an organization that seeks first and foremost to put patients at the center of the healthcare experience," says Dr. Afable. "As our nation gradually shifts from a volume-based care model to one driven by value, CKH benefits patients and doctors alike with a solution that bypasses cumbersome processes that have been in place for decades."

The CKH board of directors is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jenna Anderson to chief commercial officer. Bringing a depth of marketing and commercial expertise particularly at the consumer level, she possesses years of invaluable experience working for world-class companies including ALPHAEON, Allergan, Ogilvy and Sermo, and most recently helped launched ShoutMD, rapidly establishing it as a social media platform with approximately 20,000 members worldwide.

To learn more about Concierge Key Health, visit: www.conciergekeyhealth.com.

ABOUT CONCIERGE KEY HEALTH: Concierge Key Health™(CKH) is the first comprehensive concierge healthcare company partnering with physicians and health systems to extend concierge-level experience and services through the entire healthcare continuum. CKH delivers a personalized approach with on-demand, 24/7 access, easy appointment booking, no waiting upon arrival and white glove service at every step of the healthcare experience.

