CONCIERGE KEY Health Enhances Member Services And Expands Access With Android Launch

"Android users make up 53 percent of the smartphone market in the United States today. We wanted to ensure that our platform was accessible to that user base, too," says CONCIERGE KEY Health founder and CEO, Robert E. Grant. "After our first-quarter launch to five-star reviews from members in Phoenix, New York and Orange County, a successful second-quarter launch in Los Angeles and as we look forward to an upcoming launch in Miami and the San Francisco Bay Area, we see great opportunity in expanding the innovative CONCIERGE KEY Health service to include even more discerning consumers."

Eliminating excessive wait times and improving the healthcare experience, CONCIERGE KEY Health is shifting the status quo by offering a new standard of ease, access and quality in a healthcare system that has become increasingly impersonal and costly. With a CONCIERGE KEY Health membership, each member receives a personalized team of ten or more doctor specialists with whom they can schedule in-person, on-demand appointments—as soon as today. Designed to deliver a hassle-free, expedited and differentiated experience wherever members live, work or travel, CONCIERGE KEY Health not only enables visits with first-class doctors across the healthcare spectrum—each board-certified within their specialty and peer-vetted—but also significantly improves the entire healthcare experience.

For members like Kristen, a creative director and mother living in Laguna Beach, Calif., CONCIERGE KEY Health removes the anxiety of having to find the best doctor:

"What I like about CONCIERGE KEY Health is that they have access to so many wonderful doctors and that's really important to me. As a working mother, there is great peace of mind knowing I am seeing the top doctors in my area and that I can get an appointment with them whenever I need to, without waiting."

Consumers wishing to join CONCIERGE KEY Health can choose either an Individual Membership or a Family Membership—on either a monthly or annual plan—which includes an extension of all CONCIERGE KEY benefits to all direct family members under 26 years of age. For more information about CONCIERGE KEY Health, or to sign up, visit: www.conciergekeyhealth.com.

ABOUT CONCIERGE KEY HEALTH: CONCIERGE KEY Health™(CKH) is a premier healthcare service that provides on-demand access to top-tier doctor specialists, an assigned healthcare team, dramatic reductions in wait times and the ability to schedule an appointment with the click of the button. CKH offers a first-class upgrade to the U.S. healthcare experience that over time has become increasingly inconvenient and impersonal, by eliminating excessive appointment and in-office wait times through an exceptional subscription-based membership. With CKH, members can expedite the process of connecting to and consulting with top-tier doctors across the healthcare spectrum, with many belonging to esteemed, peer-reviewed doctor faculty leadership organizations. In addition to reducing wait times, CKH significantly enhances the patient experience in an industry lost to bureaucracy and inefficiency—and by doing so benefits doctors and patients alike. For more information, follow CONCIERGE KEY Health on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and visit www.conciergekeyhealth.com.

