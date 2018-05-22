CONCIERGE KEY Health Expands Its Reach With Launch Into Los Angeles

"We're responding to today's discerning consumers, whose complaints about the time-consuming, unpleasant and mediocre healthcare experience have been silenced for far too long," says CONCIERGE KEY Health founder and CEO, Robert E. Grant. "Particularly in Los Angeles—where some of the world's most sought-after medical specialists attract patients from across the globe—it is now time consumers are given an option that offers convenient, exclusive and on-demand access to the highest quality of care available."

With a CONCIERGE KEY Health membership, each member receives a uniquely assigned, personalized team of ten or more doctor specialists with whom they can schedule in-person, on-demand consult appointments with the click of a button. With CONCIERGE KEY Health, members can reduce wait times and make appointments that best fit their schedule. Designed to deliver a hassle-free, expedited and differentiated experience wherever members live, work or travel, Concierge Key Health enables visits with first-class doctors across the healthcare spectrum—each board-certified within their specialty and peer-vetted.

"It's a privilege to be a doctor member of CONCIERGE KEY Health's distinguished network, committed to providing the kind of care and personal service patients deserve," says Beverly Hills, Calif. gastroenterologist and CONCIERGE KEY physician, Dr. Ari Nowain. "Particularly in our on-demand society where nearly every industry offers upgrades and rewards to consumers, it's time we put patients at the center of their healthcare experience. It's exciting—and it's about time."

Membership applicants wishing to join CONCIERGE KEY Health can choose either an Individual Annual Membership or a Family Annual Membership, which includes an extension of all CONCIERGE KEY benefits to all direct family members under 26 years of age.

To watch the CONCIERGE KEY Health introductory video, click here. For more information about CONCIERGE KEY Health, or to sign up, visit: www.conciergekeyhealth.com.

ABOUT CONCIERGE KEY HEALTH: CONCIERGE KEY Health™(CKH) is a premier healthcare service that provides on-demand access to top-tier doctor specialists, an assigned healthcare team, dramatic reductions in wait times and the ability to schedule an appointment with the click of the button. CKH offers a first-class upgrade to the U.S. healthcare experience that over time has become increasingly inconvenient and impersonal, by eliminating excessive appointment and in-office wait times through an exceptional subscription-based membership. With CKH, members can expedite the process of connecting to and consulting with top-tier doctors across the healthcare spectrum who are each board-certified faculty members of medical societies, with many belonging to the esteemed, peer-reviewed doctor faculty leadership organizations. In addition to reducing wait times, CKH significantly enhances the patient experience in an industry lost to bureaucracy and inefficiency—and by doing so benefits doctors and patients alike. For more information, follow CONCIERGE KEY Health on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and visit www.conciergekeyhealth.com.

