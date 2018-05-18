CONCIERGE KEY Health Named A Top Startup Of The Year In The 2018 American Business Awards®

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award by the ABA. CONCIERGE KEY Health is transforming the status quo in a healthcare system that has become increasingly bureaucratic, impersonal and costly," says CONCIERGE KEY Health founder and CEO, Robert E. Grant. "Winning a Stevie is reflective of the need for a new model in healthcare that prioritizes the patient."

The American Business Awards attracts more than 3,700 nominations annually from organizations of all sizes vying for top honors in a wide range of categories and industries, from advertising to technology. More than 200 worldwide professionals participate in the judging process to select winners each year.

The awards will be presented at a gala ceremony Monday, June 11, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Details about the American Business Awards and the complete list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

To learn more about CONCIERGE KEY Health, watch the introductory video here, or to sign up, visit: www.conciergekeyhealth.com.

ABOUT CONCIERGE KEY HEALTH: CONCIERGE KEY Health™ (CKH) is a premier healthcare service that provides on-demand access to top-tier doctor specialists, an assigned healthcare team, dramatic reductions in wait times and the ability to schedule an appointment with the click of a button. CKH offers a first-class upgrade to the U.S. healthcare experience that over time has become increasingly inconvenient and impersonal, by eliminating excessive appointment and in-office wait times through an exceptional subscription-based membership. With CKH, members can expedite the process of connecting to and consulting with top-tier doctors across the healthcare spectrum who are each board-certified faculty members of medical societies, with many belonging to the esteemed, peer-reviewed doctor faculty leadership organizations. In addition to reducing wait times, CKH significantly enhances the patient experience in an industry lost to bureaucracy and inefficiency—and by doing so benefits doctors and patients alike. For more information, follow CONCIERGE KEY Health on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and visit www.conciergekeyhealth.com.

