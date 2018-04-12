CONCIERGE KEY Is Revolutionizing The Healthcare Experience

The service recently launched with five-star reviews from patients in Phoenix, New York and Orange County, Calif. where top doctors such as neurosurgeon Devin Binder, MD, ophthalmologist Tom Tooma, MD, and pediatrician Steven Abelowitz, MD, are now a part of a growing consortium committed to shifting the status quo. Available soon in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Miami, Dallas, Denver and Washington, D.C.—CONCIERGE KEY Health is fulfilling a need that has long been overdue by firmly placing its members in control of their own healthcare experience.

"Today's consumers complain that the healthcare experience has become very time-consuming, unpleasant and low on quality," commented CONCIERGE KEY Health founder and CEO, Robert E. Grant. "We believe that the 'minute-clinic' trend has become a system where too many are forced to choose immediate convenience over high quality care. In contrast, CONCIERGE KEY Health delivers membership recognition and exclusive access to top quality doctors and specialists with ease and sophistication."

For a preview of the new CONCIERGE KEY Health ad campaign, please click here. For a full list of providers in your area, please click here. For more information, please visit www.conciergekeyhealth.com.

ABOUT CONCIERGE KEY HEALTH: CONCIERGE KEY Health™(CKH) is a premier healthcare service that provides on-demand access to top-tier doctor specialists, an assigned healthcare team, dramatic reductions in wait times and the ability to schedule an appointment with the click of a button. CKH offers a first-class upgrade to the U.S. healthcare experience that over time has become increasingly inconvenient and impersonal, by eliminating excessive appointment and in-office wait times through an exceptional subscription-based membership. With CKH, patients can expedite the process of connecting to and consulting with top-tier doctors across the healthcare spectrum who are each board-certified faculty members of medical societies, with many belonging to the esteemed, peer-reviewed doctor faculty leadership organizations. Reducing not only wait times, but also reliance on referrals from third-party insurers, CKH significantly enhances the patient experience in an industry lost to bureaucracy and inefficiency—and by doing so benefits doctors and patients alike. For more information, follow CONCIERGE KEY Health on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and visit www.conciergekeyhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679 x 101

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concierge-key-is-revolutionizing-the-healthcare-experience-300628987.html

SOURCE CONCIERGE KEY Health

Related Links

http://www.conciergekeyhealth.com

