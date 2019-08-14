Concierge Medicine Company, Paragon Private Health, Recognized for 2nd Consecutive Year by Inc. 5000

NEW YORK and RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Private Health, with offices in New York, NY and Richmond, VA has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. They are the only concierge medicine company to be named to the list consecutively in 2018 and 2019.

Over the past seven years, Paragon has proven to be an invaluable resource to physicians around the country who are passionate about patient care but frustrated by the many impediments of the health care system. To transition their practices to a sustainable and meaningful model, the company goes beyond smaller patient panels, direct cell phone access and unhurried appointments, which have been the hallmarks of concierge medicine.

One of the key elements to Paragon's success is their commitment to, and focus on, continuous improvement and innovation. With this commitment, Paragon helps physicians practice patient-centered care, which focuses on the unique needs of individual patients.

Paragon recently held a national conference for their physicians where several new next-generation initiatives were introduced – all designed to provide a superior patient experience. In the coming weeks, Paragon's members will be able to conveniently communicate with their physician via HIPAA complaint text, video and voice calls. They will also benefit from an upgraded executive-level physical with more useful reporting. Additionally, members will have the option of advanced genetic testing and counseling, with board certified genetic counselors, to learn about potential health risks and preventive treatment plans to mitigate those risks.

"Partnering with Paragon allows physicians to provide a heightened level of patient care which, in turn, leads to improved outcomes and more personal, professional and financial fulfillment for the physician."

says Hiren Doshi, CEO of Paragon Private Health.

The company has uniquely positioned itself to help physicians who may have ruled out concierge medicine in the past with a "customized" solution tailored to their distinctive practice circumstances, while allowing the physician to maintain their autonomy and independence. This reduces burnout, improves work-life balance and enriches income.

"Our success is possible due to our team of concierge physicians, their staff and Paragon experts whose talent and passion exceed that commonly seen in a typical organization. This is a result of our unique value-driven culture, which continuously fosters higher performance." said Hiren Doshi with great pride.

About Paragon Private Health: Paragon Private Health assists healthcare providers and organizations launch best-in-class, customized, concierge program using a combination of "high-touch" and "high-tech" care. Paragon's national network of concierge physicians provides preventive patient-centric care through direct physician access, meaningful relationships and innovative solutions and technologies. Enrolled patients experience an enhanced level of care and service in their physician's concierge medicine program. www.ParagonPrivateHealth.com

