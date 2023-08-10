Concierge Medicine Market in US to grow by USD 2,310.34 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing geriatric population boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US concierge medicine market size is set to grow by USD 2,310.34 million between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 6.72%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Concierge Medicine Market in US

The report also covers the following areas:

Concierge Medicine Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation

The concierge medicine market in the US is segmented as follows:

Application

Primary Care



Pediatrics



Cardiology



Internal Medicine



Other

Ownership

Group



Standalone

The market share growth by the primary care segment in the US is significant during the forecast period. Primary care can be referred to as routine medical care offered by a healthcare provider. This healthcare provider plays a major role in the healthcare sector as they essentially serve as the first and primary point of contact for the ongoing care of the patient within the healthcare system, coordinating any additional specialized care the patient may require. The main advantage of concierge care is that patients are able to access a primary care physician at any time of the day or night via a visit or phone call. The geographic expansion of concierge medicine institutes providing primary care is expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report now!

Concierge Medicine Market in US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. Some of the key companies of the concierge medicine market in the US include Cambell Family Medicine, Concierge Consultants and Cardiology, Crossover Health, Destination Health, MDVIP, PartnerMD, Peninsula Doctor, Priority Physicians Inc., Signature MD, and Specialdocs Consultants LLC.

Company Offerings

Cambell Family Medicine: The company offers concierge medicine solutions such as unconventional delivery and direct medical care.

The company offers concierge medicine solutions such as unconventional delivery and direct medical care. Crossover Health: The company offers concierge medicine solutions such as membership of a single doctor.

The company offers concierge medicine solutions such as membership of a single doctor. Destination Health: The company offers concierge medicine solutions such as personal physicians.

Concierge Medicine Market in the US 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising geriatric population drives the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing health concern across the world due to the lack of physical activity and improper diet, resulting in serious medical problems. Additionally, there is an increasing prevalence of diseases such as lung disease, cancer, and stroke among the geriatric population. One of the main reasons for these diseases in the geriatric population is the deterioration of the immune system with age. Additionally, the reduced functioning of organs can result in diseases including chronic liver disease, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes. Additionally, the increase in the aging population has resulted in an escalation in healthcare, disease diagnosis, and treatment expenses. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising demand for personalized medicine is a primary trend in the U.S. concierge medicine market during the forecast period. One of the emerging trends in the market is personalized medicine practices where an individual's genetic profile is used to make decisions about disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Several concierges health organizations are launching personalized medicine in order to raise awareness among patients. The main advantage of the concierge doctor's office model, it accommodates smaller patient groups, enabling providers to spend increased time with the patient. Thus, the doctors are able to perform a comprehensive medical evaluation and design a customized, proactive health improvement plan and treatment approach for the patient. Hence such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The limited insurance cooperation is a major challenge that can hinder the U.S. concierge medicine market growth during the forecast period. There are several commercial plans and government programs, including Medicare Part B, are accepted by the majority of concierge medical institutions such as Coastal Concierge Internal Medicine. But, each business has different uniqueness, services, and membership fees. Additionally, insurance is crucial in case of emergency situations but out-of-network benefits and deductibles differ by various insurance plans. Hence such factors can negatively impact the market growth which in turn can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Concierge Medicine Market in the US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist US Concierge Medicine Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the US Concierge Medicine Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the concierge medicine market across the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of US Concierge Medicine Market market players.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The head and neck cancer treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,077.38 million at a CAGR of 11.27% between 2022 and 2027. The market report extensively covers segments by route of administration (injectable and oral), therapy (immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing incidence of head and neck cancers is notably driving the market growth.

The thyroid gland disorder treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,68.87 million at a CAGR of 5.33% between 2022 and 2027. The market report extensively covers segments by type (hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Concierge Medicine Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,310.34 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cambell Family Medicine, Concierge Consultants and Cardiology, Crossover Health, Destination Health, MDVIP, PartnerMD, Peninsula Doctor, Priority Physicians Inc., Signature MD, and Specialdocs Consultants LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Concierge medicine market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on concierge medicine market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Ownership Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Primary care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Primary care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Primary care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Primary care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Primary care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pediatrics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Pediatrics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Pediatrics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Pediatrics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Pediatrics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Cardiology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Internal medicine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Internal medicine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Internal medicine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Internal medicine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Internal medicine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Other - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Other - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Ownership

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Ownership

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Ownership



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Ownership

7.3 Group - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Group - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Group - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Group - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Group - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 66: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 67: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 68: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 69: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 70: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 71: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Cambell Family Medicine

Exhibit 72: Cambell Family Medicine - Overview



Exhibit 73: Cambell Family Medicine - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: Cambell Family Medicine - Key offerings

11.4 Concierge Consultants and Cardiology

Exhibit 75: Concierge Consultants and Cardiology - Overview



Exhibit 76: Concierge Consultants and Cardiology - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: Concierge Consultants and Cardiology - Key offerings

11.5 Crossover Health

Exhibit 78: Crossover Health - Overview



Exhibit 79: Crossover Health - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: Crossover Health - Key offerings

11.6 Destination Health

Exhibit 81: Destination Health - Overview



Exhibit 82: Destination Health - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Destination Health - Key offerings

11.7 MDVIP

Exhibit 84: MDVIP - Overview



Exhibit 85: MDVIP - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: MDVIP - Key offerings

11.8 PartnerMD

Exhibit 87: PartnerMD - Overview



Exhibit 88: PartnerMD - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: PartnerMD - Key offerings

11.9 Peninsula Doctor

Exhibit 90: Peninsula Doctor - Overview



Exhibit 91: Peninsula Doctor - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Peninsula Doctor - Key offerings

11.10 Priority Physicians Inc.

Exhibit 93: Priority Physicians Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Priority Physicians Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Priority Physicians Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Signature MD

Exhibit 96: Signature MD - Overview



Exhibit 97: Signature MD - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Signature MD - Key offerings

11.12 Specialdocs Consultants LLC

Exhibit 99: Specialdocs Consultants LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: Specialdocs Consultants LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Specialdocs Consultants LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 102: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 103: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 105: Research methodology



Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 107: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio