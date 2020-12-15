Concinnus Financial Partners with Noonum to Provide Custom-Build Investment Portfolios Using AI

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concinnus Financial, a fee-only investment advisor based in the Northwest, is addressing the rapidly changing investment world by leveraging artificial intelligence technology to provide custom portfolios to their clients. The AI technology is provided by the Seattle-based startup Noonum.

Technology is creating upheaval in old industries and re-shaping the future. The old ways of managing wealth, business, and portfolios are no longer working. Concinnus crafts individual portfolios based on the future, and custom curate investments based on long-term industry growth themes like cloud computing, 5G wireless, and AI. New investor values centered on vehicle electrification, renewable energy, or social concerns like no tobacco or stakeholder capitalism are also powerful forces shaping the market and the economy. Noonum, which means "for the future" in Sanskrit, processes thousands of news and financial sources to create a real-time knowledge graph of companies, their strategies, and their relationships to each other and various themes, like 5G, and activities, like renewable energy use. Combining Concinnus' future-focused investment methodology with Noonum's prediction-focused technology, brings intention and technology together to best serve clients.

