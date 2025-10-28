LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus has been named No. 13 in BusinessCloud's InsurTech 50, a list celebrating the UK's most innovative insurance technology creators.

The annual ranking highlights companies using technology to reshape insurance operations, products, and customer experience. The 2025 list was determined by a combination of reader votes and an expert judging panel featuring leaders from Innovate Finance, Insurtech UK, and KPMG UK.

Concirrus Ranked Among the UK’s Top 50 Most Innovative InsurTechs for 2025

Redefining AI for Specialty Insurance

Concirrus earned its place through its AI-first underwriting platform: technology built to help insurers quote faster, price more accurately, and manage risk with confidence across specialty lines. The platform brings together submission ingestion, instant technical rating and quoting, and dynamic aggregation and exposure management, enabling underwriters to move from submission to quote in minutes instead of days.

"As specialty insurance becomes increasingly complex, the key is turning unstructured data into structured intelligence," says Vinod Singh, President & CTO at Concirrus. "That requires more than AI; it demands architecture."

Concirrus' Underwriting Workbench applies multiple AI models in harmony, extracting data, enriching context, and enabling real-time decisioning for every submission and trusted by leading insurers globally.

Driving Measurable Impact

By orchestrating multi-model AI pipelines and embedding deep domain expertise into every layer, Concirrus helps underwriters achieve:

Up to 90% faster submission processing

70% reduction in manual portfolio review time

Real-time exposure visibility across bound and unbound risks

"Recognition in the InsurTech 50 underscores how far AI in underwriting has come," adds Andy Yeoman, CEO of Concirrus. "You can't price your way out of structural inefficiency; you must rebuild your way out of it. This award reflects that rebuild already underway across specialty insurance."

About Concirrus

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, turning complex underwriting into AI-first decisions. With a platform purpose-built for automation, instant technical rating and quoting, data-driven decisioning, and real-time portfolio and exposure management, we help insurers quote faster, select risks smarter, and build more profitable books of business.

Our solutions support a wide range of specialty lines including Property, Aviation, Transportation, Marine, Surety, Construction, and Political Violence & Terrorism (PV&T). Trusted by leading insurers worldwide.

For more information about Concirrus and its AI solutions for specialty underwriting, visit concirrus.ai.

About BusinessCloud's InsurTech 50

The InsurTech 50 list highlights startups, scaleups, and established technology firms driving change across the insurance value chain—from claims and pricing to distribution and underwriting.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807482/Concirrus_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5587873/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Concirrus