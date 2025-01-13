Concisys Fully Integrated into XLR8 EMS

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XLR8 EMS, a leading provider of electronics manufacturing solutions, is proud to announce the full integration of Concisys into its operations. This strategic milestone reflects the culmination of a year of investment and advancement, positioning XLR8 EMS as a premier partner for high-performance industries including aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets.

As part of this integration, XLR8 EMS has completed $1.5 million in infrastructure upgrades at its San Diego site (formerly Concisys), including advanced in-line inspection systems and the implementation of a state-of-the-art Manufacturing Execution System (MES). These enhancements ensure unparalleled precision, speed, and reliability in every phase of production.

Highlighting this period of growth, XLR8 EMS's San Diego site (formerly Concisys) has achieved AS9100 and ISO 13485 certifications. These certifications underscore the company's commitment to meeting the stringent quality and regulatory standards required by its customers in mission-critical industries.

This integration is supported by XLR8 EMS's partnership with American Pacific Group (APG), a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm. APG's expertise and strategic resources have been instrumental in driving sustainable growth and operational excellence across XLR8 EMS's operations.

"The integration of Concisys into XLR8 EMS represents a significant step forward in our ability to serve our customers with the highest standards of quality and innovation," said Atman Buch, Chief Strategy Officer of XLR8 EMS. "With these advancements and certifications, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our partners across a wide range of industries."

About XLR8 EMS

XLR8 EMS is a trusted partner in electronic manufacturing, specializing in printed circuit board assemblies for a range of industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. Recognized for its speed, precision, and rigorous quality standards, XLR8 EMS offers end-to-end solutions from initial design to full-scale production. With key certifications such as ITAR, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and AS 9100, the company ensures compliance with the highest industry requirements. For more information, visit www.xlr8ems.com or contact [email protected].

About American Pacific Group

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management. Together, with management teams, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the "Q Process," a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.

