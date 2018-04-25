Conco Awarded 2018 Family Business Award by Pittsburgh Business Times

In 1971, George and Frances Saxon acquired Conco Services Corporation, and since that time the company has been privately held, owned and operated by the Saxon Family of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All four of the Saxon's children remain in leadership positions, and several third generation family members are now working in various departments within the company.

Conco Services Corporation enables refineries, power generation plants and industrial process facilities to improve profitability, productivity and reliability through an integrated platform of products and services for cleaning heat exchangers and condensers.

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides business news to the Pittsburgh region. The publication's website and social networks provide daily breaking business stories, and a weekly edition with top news stories is available in print and online.

