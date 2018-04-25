PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services Corporation has been awarded the 2018 Family Business Award by the Pittsburgh Business Times. Conco's President of International Markets, George Saxon, Jr., will accept the Family Business Award at the May 1, 2018 ceremony. The Family Business Awards are conferred annually to family businesses within the Pittsburgh region that demonstrate sound corporate governance, quantifiable growth, community mindedness, resiliency, and proactive succession planning.
In 1971, George and Frances Saxon acquired Conco Services Corporation, and since that time the company has been privately held, owned and operated by the Saxon Family of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All four of the Saxon's children remain in leadership positions, and several third generation family members are now working in various departments within the company.
Conco Services Corporation enables refineries, power generation plants and industrial process facilities to improve profitability, productivity and reliability through an integrated platform of products and services for cleaning heat exchangers and condensers.
The Pittsburgh Business Times provides business news to the Pittsburgh region. The publication's website and social networks provide daily breaking business stories, and a weekly edition with top news stories is available in print and online.
Beth Foley-Saxon
Conco Services Corporation
530 Jones Street
Verona, PA 15147
Phone 412-828-1166
Fax 412-828-3336
Bfoley-saxon@conco.net
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conco-awarded-2018-family-business-award-by-pittsburgh-business-times-300636687.html
SOURCE Conco Services Corporation
Share this article