Conco Services Corporation Expands JNW Equipment and Service Capabilities

VERONA, Pa., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services Corporation announced today that it has signed a new cooperation agreement with JNW Cleaning Solutions GmbH of Bochum, Germany that extends and expands upon the existing agreement between the two companies. Conco will continue to be the exclusive field service provider in the United States of JNW technology to clean the external surfaces of air-cooled heat exchangers and condensers. Under the new cooperation agreement, Conco is now the exclusive reseller of JNW Stationary Permanent Installation Equipment to cooler operators in the United States for the cleaning of air-cooled condensers and heat exchangers.

Conco technology enables power plants, refineries and industrial production facilities to improve profitability, productivity and reliability through a uniquely integrated platform of products and services for condensers and heat exchangers. Conco offices are located across the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia, and Conco distributors can be found in most parts of the world.

JNW Cleaning Solutions is a market leader in the field of cleaning air-cooled heat exchangers and condensers, and provides an array of cleaning systems to industry, from simple manual cleaning chassis to fully automatic systems. JNW has supplied more than 2,800 cleaning chassis and 375 complete cleaning systems worldwide.

