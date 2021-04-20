Conco Services LLC Achieves Zero Recordable Incidents Two Years Consecutively and Names New Safety Director

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, and offices in La Porte, TX, Gonzales, LA, and Antioch, CA, has achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate of zero, two years in a row. In addition to this hard-earned success, Timothy Meyer of Lake Charles, LA has been named Conco's Safety Director.

Meyer has over 30 years of industry experience and currently oversees Conco's domestic Industrial Division. In his 11 years at Conco, all Industrial projects have been completed safely and without any OSHA recordables, and he was promoted to Vice President over Industrial Markets in 2016. Since Meyer's move to leadership, Conco has been nominated for Houston Business Roundtable's Safety Excellence Award four times, has been named a Small Environmental Finalist two times, and received the Silver Award for Small Environmental in 2019.

In 2020, Meyer brought on Tyler Traweek, CAPM as HSE Manager to lead the Safety Department and further instill a safety culture at Conco where every employee lives safety. Traweek has over 12 years of safety experience, holds an MBA and MS in Occupational Safety and Health from Columbia Southern University, and served in the Louisiana Army National Guard. Conco Services LLC firmly believes that all incidents are preventable and is committed to ensuring a safe working environment for employees.

CEO, Edward Saxon, Sr. says, "Conco remains committed to continue our goal of being an industry leader in safety. We strive tirelessly to maintain an accessible, inviting, safe, and professional environment for the safety and well-being of every employee at Conco. Commitment to the safety of our employees has never been stronger. Our employees put their trust in the leadership of Conco, and we will never stop working to earn it. We will continue to implement and develop new training programs and instill a personal situational awareness perspective."

Since 1923, Conco Services LLC has been providing safe, quality products and services to the power generation and industrial markets. From power generation to polymers, alumina to refineries, Conco technicians have restored efficiency and reliability to over 200 million condenser and heat exchanger tubes worldwide with safe, fast, and environmentally friendly cleaning and testing technology.

