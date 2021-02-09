Conco Services LLC Expands Nondestructive Testing Team and Capabilities

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and offices in LaPorte, Texas, Gonzales, Louisiana and Antioch, California, has seen increased demand for nondestructive testing services in the US industrial sector due to the time and cost savings customers have experienced from using Conco as the same contractor for cleaning and testing heat exchangers. To better serve existing and potential customers, Conco has drastically expanded its testing capabilities and team.

Conco is excited to announce new testing methods that will be implemented in 2021 with domestic customers in both industrial and power generation markets. In addition to continuing to provide Eddy Current, Remote Field and Near Field Testing on tubes, Conco will now perform IRIS, Surface Eddy Current, Surface Array, Eddy Current Array, Near Field Array, and Saturation Eddy Current testing. With these new service offerings, Conco has purchased and implemented the use of new and updated equipment. These new testing methods will continue to compliment the cleaning methods Conco uses in condensers and heat exchangers with the ability to use cross-trained crews.

In addition to the new testing services, Conco has expanded its team from one home base in Pittsburgh, PA to nine new employees in La Porte, TX, Gonzales, LA, Antioch, CA and an additional team in Pittsburgh, PA. Daniel Panek, Scott Whipkey, and David Hutchison will be leading the NDT teams in PA, TX, and CA respectively. Their teams bring approximately 85 years of Nondestructive Testing experience amongst them in the Industrial field and will continue Conco's legacy of exceeding customers' expectations.

Since 1923, Conco Services LLC has been providing safe, quality products and services to the power generation and industrial markets. From power generation to polymers, alumina to refineries, Conco technicians have restored efficiency and reliability to over 200 million condenser and heat exchanger tubes worldwide with safe, fast, and environmentally friendly cleaning and testing technology.

