Conco Services LLC Expands Operations in Gulf Coast and Names New VP of Field Services

Based in La Porte, TX, Saxon has over 20 years of industry experience in more than 25 countries across 6 continents and has worked closely with Regina Godish, President of Field Services, throughout his tenure at Conco. He was the first employee to fill the role of Operation Planner in 2018 and is now spearheading the southern territory expansion and overseeing the Operations team. This newly organized team includes Dan Russo and Michael Mohler in Gonzales, LA and Alex Oseguera and Katie Frade in La Porte, TX.

Planner Dan Russo celebrates his 25th year with Conco this year. He has led the charge for technical success in Conco's Industrial Division for the last ten years. Planner Michael Mohler earned a BS in Natural Resource Ecology and Management and spent nine years as a coordinator for environmental projects involving refineries and petrochemical plants. As Conco planners, they are responsible for ensuring projects east of the Mississippi are held to Conco's standard of exceeding customer expectations.

Planner Alex Oseguera came to Conco with 16 years of experience overseeing large turnaround, maintenance, and capital projects at petrochemical, refining, and other industrial sites. Scheduler/Dispatcher Katie Frade has ten years of industrial experience, most recently as a Project Coordinator and Integrity Analyst on pipeline projects.

With the implementation of this regional team, Conco's Operations will increase preparedness from a logistical, technical, and staffing standpoint.

Since 1923, Conco Services LLC has been providing safe, quality products and services to the power generation and industrial markets. From power generation to polymers, alumina to refineries, Conco technicians have restored efficiency and reliability to over 200 million condenser and heat exchanger tubes worldwide with safe, fast, and environmentally friendly cleaning and testing technology.

