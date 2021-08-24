Conco Services LLC Hired Regional Managers Cody Brewer and David Polutnik as Veteran Regional Manager Ken Holmes Retired

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, and offices in La Porte, TX, Gonzales, LA, and Antioch, CA, hired regional managers Cody Brewer to cover the Southwestern US power territory and David Polutnik to cover the Northeastern power territory as regional manager Ken Holmes retired in April 2021 after almost 24 years with the company.

Before joining Conco in January 2021, Brewer spent his 20-year career in various types of sales roles with the last 10 years focusing on the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice Administration, and a master's degree in Oil Gas and Energy Law from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He is also a Plankowner and former Sonar Technician 3rd Class Petty Officer on the USS Fitzgerald DDG-62.

Also hired in January 2021, Polutnik's experience includes sales in extended life boiler replacement parts and low NOx burner systems, thermal spray and weld overlay boiler coatings, and SNCR & SCR NOx reduction systems. His competitive nature, and continued top sales performance, along with 20 years of experience in the power generation industry have perfectly prepared him for his role with Conco Services in condenser performance, nondestructive testing, and leak detection services.

Both new regional managers joined Conco as Ken Holmes retired after almost 24 years as a regional manager covering Texas and the Northeast territory. Holmes remains one of Conco's highest revenue producers ever, and Conco wishes him well as he moves on to enjoy retirement.

Since 1923, Conco Services LLC has been providing safe, quality products and services to the power generation and industrial markets. From power generation to polymers, alumina to refineries, Conco technicians have restored efficiency and reliability to over 200 million condenser and heat exchanger tubes worldwide with safe, fast, and environmentally friendly cleaning and testing technology.

