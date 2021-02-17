Conco Services LLC Opens New Location in California to Better Satisfy Customer Demand

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and offices in LaPorte, Texas, and Gonzales, Louisiana, has seen increased demand for cleaning and nondestructive testing services on condensers and heat exchangers on the US western coast. To meet this demand and better serve existing and potential customers, Conco has leased office space at 1773 Vineyard Drive, Antioch, CA 94509 where both nondestructive testing and cleaning equipment and products will be warehoused.

Chuck Clark and Tyler Britt will remain the west coast Account Managers for Industrial and Power Sales Divisions respectively, NDE Regional Manager David Hutchison will oversee the location, and his team will provide increased cost efficiency and quicker mobilizations for customers on the west coast. Conco already reduces the cost of condenser and heat exchanger outages by utilizing cross-trained cleaning and testing crews, which decrease downtime and reduce headcount on-site. With the addition of this new location, response time and mobilization costs will also drastically decrease for work on the west coast.

This new location will be equipped to host live demonstrations of Conco's cleaning and testing methods for condensers and heat exchangers. See Conco's website and social media pages for announcements of upcoming demonstrations and webinars.

Since 1923, Conco Services LLC has been providing safe, quality products and services to the power generation and industrial markets. From power generation to polymers, alumina to refineries, Conco technicians have restored efficiency and reliability to over 200 million condenser and heat exchanger tubes worldwide with safe, fast, and environmentally friendly cleaning and testing technology.

For more information about Conco Services LLC, please visit www.conco.net.

Caroline LoAlbo

Conco Services LLC

530 Jones Street

Verona, PA 15147

Phone 412-828-1166

[email protected]

