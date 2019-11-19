Conco Systems SPRL Now EDF Nuclear Qualified Product and Service Provider

LILLOIS, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Systems SPRL announced today that it is now a qualified provider to the nuclear division of Électricité de France (EDF). After an extensive EDF qualification audit, the result is a significant success for Conco Systems SPRL. As a qualified provider, Conco will now promote its products and services directly to EDF plants, and it confers preferred status to Conco at EDF nuclear sites.

Conco Systems SPRL enables power plants, refineries and industrial production facilities to improve profitability, productivity and reliability through a uniquely integrated platform of products and services for the cleaning of condenser and heat exchanger tubes.

EDF is a French electric utility headquartered in Paris, France, with a diverse portfolio of generation capacity worldwide. The EDF supplier qualification audit is designed to evaluate a prospective supplier's competency and fitness. To be considered, companies must provide financial data, technical data, human resource information, references, quality and safety policies, social and ethical policies, and standards and specifications of products and services.

For more information about Conco Systems SPRL and our products and services, please visit our website at: www.concosystems.com/fr

Beth Foley-Saxon

Conco Services Corporation

530 Jones Street

Verona, PA 15147

Phone 412-828-1166

Fax 412-828-3336

Bfoley-saxon@conco.net

SOURCE Conco Services Corporation

Related Links

http://www.concosystems.com

