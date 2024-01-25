Concord Acquisition Corp III Receives Noncompliance Notification from the New York Stock Exchange Regarding Minimum Public Stockholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Acquisition Corp III (the "Company") announced it had received a notification dated January 19, 2024 (the "Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") informing the Company that, because the number of public stockholders is less than 300, the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Listing Rule"). The Listing Rule requires the Company to maintain a minimum of 300 public stockholders on a continuous basis. The Notice specifies that the Company has 45 days to submit a business plan that demonstrates how the Company expects to return to compliance with the Listing Rule within 18 months of receipt of the Notice.

The Company plans to promptly submit a business plan that demonstrates how the Company expects to return to compliance with the Listing Rule within 18 months of receipt of the Notice.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the Company's common stock, and provided the NYSE approves the plan, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the 18-month period, subject to the Company's compliance with other NYSE listing standards and periodic review by the NYSE of the Company's progress under the plan.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services or financial technology industries. It is sponsored by Concord Sponsor Group III LLC, an entity affiliated with Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, an investment firm that offers debt and equity investment strategies, seeking long-term value through differentiated expertise in financial services and credit markets.

Concord raised $345 million in its initial public offering in November 2021 and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "CNDB". For more information visit: cndb.concordacquisitioncorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

