Concord Completes Restructuring of Canada's Second Tallest Residential Tower And Names It Concord Sky

Terry Hui, President and CEO Concord Adex/Concord Pacific We are pleased to have acquired what will be one of Toronto's most iconic tower projects. This will continue our skyline defining presence in Toronto including CityPlace and ParkPlace. This tower will be a vertical neighbourhood. The scale of the Concord Sky development is equivalent to 4-5 condo tower projects in Vancouver. We put our name on Concord Sky and intend to be exceptional stewards of this property for future generations.

David Gruber, Partner Bennett Jones

Acquiring a site of this size in this market is not an undertaking for the faint of heart. This restructuring was complicated with many uncertain market and financial factors. Concord is one of the few developers in the country with the wherewithal to take this on. The judge confirmed that interested parties were dealt with in good faith and moving forward, Concord will have maintained the almost all the 700 plus buyers put forth.

Isaac Chan, Vice-President Sales and Marketing Concord Adex

Concord's track record will re establish confidence for past and future buyers here. This will be a future forward building with significant added value from the original offering. For one, it will benefit from Concord BioSpace Systems that will manage touch points and air quality throughout common spaces post Covid.

Concord Adex will be upgrading the original specifications and enhancing the amenity complement to better befit a development of this stature and its future residents. Concord will be releasing new information later this fall at www.concordsky.ca and www.concordpacific.com .

SOURCE Concord Pacific

Related Links

https://www.concordpacific.com/

