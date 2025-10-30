Concord Energy Strategies Engages Former U.S. Treasury Senior Advisor as a Senior Strategic Advisor for Concord's Clean Energy Tax Credit Compliance Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Energy Strategies, LLC announced today that Matt Doyle, a former Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of the Treasury who helped lead clean energy tax credit implementation under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), is supporting Concord as a Senior Strategic Advisor and integral part of the product team behind Caisson, Concord's tax credit compliance management platform.

Caisson is the only purpose-built data, stakeholder and workflow management platform designed specifically to help organizations navigate the demanding documentation and compliance requirements of clean energy tax credits throughout the project lifecycle from inception through construction and the recapture window. With the expansion of clean energy incentives including investment and production tax credits, 179D, prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements, new Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules, and more—organizations need expertise and support to maximize their returns while managing regulatory risk.

"Project developers, energy service companies, state and local governments, tribes, and non-profits still have a tremendous opportunity to access clean energy tax incentives, but the compliance requirements can be overwhelming—especially for organizations that don't have in-house tax specialists," said Doyle. "Without the right tools and expertise, entities may struggle to capture the full value of these credits or expose themselves to undue risk from misunderstanding requirements. That's why I'm excited to be working with Concord to continue building Caisson and give these organizations a practical pathway to substantiate their credits with confidence. Complexity shouldn't be a barrier to participation."

Doyle brings more than a decade of senior government and private sector experience. Most recently, he helped lead the operational implementation for clean energy tax credits at the U.S. Treasury. He previously served on the White House National Economic Council during the Obama administration and began his career in tax consulting at Ernst & Young. He is also the founder of Bruiser Labs, a product, strategy, and policy consultancy for climate, fintech, and AI ventures.

Dennis Stilger Jr., Founder and Managing Director of Concord, commented, "Matt is one of the rare people who helped shape the implementation of the largest clean energy investments in history, and can explain it to you in plain English. His expertise strengthens Concord's ability to deploy new product features, ensure compliance tools reflect IRS guidance as it evolves, and helps us provide even more clarity to the industry. Having that level of policy insight available to our team is invaluable as we continue building solutions for this market. I'm excited to see how we can consistently expand the frontier of how we provide value to the organizations we are honored to serve, at rapidly expanding scale, while remaining true to the core principles that have been instrumental to our 16-year track record of success."

Next week, Doyle will represent Concord as a presenter at the 2025 NAESCO R3 Conference & Innovation Expo, where he will speak on the operational impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)'s FEOC rules. The session will cover the practical implications of FEOC compliance, beginning-of-construction timelines, and material assistance rules. It is expected to be a timely touchpoint for developers interested in recent and upcoming IRS deadlines tightening clean energy tax credit requirements.

Concord Energy Strategies' position has helped clients access more than $1 billion in clean energy tax incentives, helping clients maximize incentives while maintaining rigorous compliance across utility-scale, commercial, and institutional projects.

About Concord Energy Strategies

Concord Energy Strategies is a specialized advisory firm that helps stakeholders across the clean energy landscape including developers, EPCs, designers, ESCOs and investors manage tax credit compliance and unlock incentive value. Since 2009, Concord has guided projects across the United States through federal and state incentive programs, with deep expertise in wide range of federal incentives and tax strategies, including Section 179D deductions, Section 6417 direct pay, prevailing wage and apprenticeship (PWA) compliance, transferable tax credits under Section 6418, R&D tax credits, and domestic content bonus eligibility. Concord has provided stakeholders from across the spectrum of clean energy landscape with the confidence they need to monetize billions in incentives. Learn more at concordlp.com

