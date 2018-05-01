Concord Film's Award Winning, "Killer Island" Arrives to VOD May 25, 2018, and Offers US Network Acquisition Opportunity

Concord Films enjoys a history of success with Lifetime Network, four previous movies proving significantly above average household viewing statistics for Lifetime Network movie viewing average.

Based on author Christine Conradt's screenplay, "Killer Island" features Barbie Castro as the inquisitive vacationing wife Ashley, Brian Gross as her husband Mike, Miguel Fasa as Johnny the suspected murderer, and Jordi Vilasuso as Jim Ross, an intriguing protagonist. The story develops from a woman's perspective, engaging the audience with beautiful location cinematography, and talented and visually stunning actors/actresses. The movie brings entertainment at its best, with a balance of suspense, intrigue, and vacation imagery.

A tropical escape for the viewer with a suspenseful mystery intrigue, set on North Captiva Island, "Killer Island" is a mystery about Ashley while on vacation with her husband Mike becomes a target when she suspects Johnny, one of the islands' locals may have committed multiple murders. The vacation is delightful until the body of a missing woman is recovered just offshore.

Determined to know if Johnny was responsible, Ashley goes on a quest for the truth. She uncovers a web of deceit that involves more of the locals than imagined. They will stop at nothing to silence Ashley and keep the island's dark secrets hidden.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

"Killer Island", produced by Concord Films, an independent film company with "Marriage Killer" currently in postproduction, and "Dream Killer" to begin filming Summer 2018.

Previously released films include; "Patient Killer", "Assumed Killer", "Boyfriend Killer", and "Girlfriend Killer."

Additional cast includes; Jackie Moore (Pernicious), Brian Gross (Star Trek New Voyages: Phase II), Migual Fasa (Boyfriend Killer), Jacy King (Glee), and Brian Patrick Clarke (The Bold & The Beautiful and General Hospital).

