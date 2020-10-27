Concord Health Partners Names Tim Leahy a Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Health Partners, a healthcare focused investment firm, today announced that Timothy Leahy has been promoted to Partner. Mr. Leahy joined Concord in 2019 and has more than 20 years of healthcare industry investment experience.

"Tim has been an invaluable member of the Concord Investment Team, and we are exceptionally pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion," said James Olsen Founder & Managing Partner at Concord. "As we continue to expand the platform and execute on our strategy, Tim will be instrumental in helping to identify promising new portfolio companies, support management teams and drive growth to create value for all key stakeholders."

Mr. Leahy joins James Olsen, Joe Swedish, Benson Jose and Vin Ferrara, MD as Partners at Concord. He serves on the Investment Committee and maintains Board roles with two portfolio companies, Loyal and Bright.md. Mr. Leahy played a key role in an investment in Cedar and he supports CHP Merger Corp, a healthcare SPAC sponsored by Concord.

Prior to joining Concord, Mr. Leahy served as a Managing Director at BelHealth Investment Partners, a healthcare focused buyout firm, where he focused on originating, structuring, and executing private equity transactions in healthcare services, specifically in the provider and medical technology industries. Before that, he spent 19 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently serving as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was a senior member of a multi-strategy team with $15+ billion of assets under management. Mr. Leahy oversaw growth oriented portfolios with a focus on a variety of healthcare sub-sectors including health insurance, healthcare services, medical devices, health technology, diagnostics and life science tools. Mr. Leahy received a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners ("Concord") is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and/or expand access to care.

