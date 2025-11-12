Concord Launches Horizon AI Contract Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord today announced Horizon, a conversational contract intelligence platform that enables users to query and manage agreements through natural language. Instead of navigating folders and dashboards, teams can ask questions and execute actions through conversation — accessing contract intelligence through ChatGPT, Claude, or Concord's interface.

Screenshot of Horizon, showing the chat interface

Horizon represents a fundamental departure from traditional contract lifecycle management platforms. The platform is built AI-first from the ground up, enables conversational interaction for both queries and actions, and integrates via Model Context Protocol (MCP) to work through existing AI tools teams already use.

In a demonstration, a CFO asked Horizon: "Show all my contracts renewing for more than $200K this quarter." Within seconds, the platform analyzed the entire contract repository, extracted financial data from executed agreements, and generated a cited report linking each figure to its source contract — a task that typically requires days of manual spreadsheet work.

"Contract management has been trapped in the point-and-click era while the rest of business software evolves toward conversational AI," said Matt Lhoumeau, CEO of Concord. "Horizon eliminates the gap between needing contract intelligence and getting it. Finance teams can ask about spend commitments, Legal can audit compliance clauses, and Operations can identify renewal risks — all through conversation, without CLM training."

The conversational approach addresses a persistent enterprise challenge: contract data remains locked in documents accessible only to legal teams with specialized software training. Horizon makes contract intelligence available to any stakeholder who can ask a question in plain language, from CFOs preparing board decks to procurement teams evaluating supplier relationships.

The MCP integration extends Horizon beyond its native interface. Teams can query their contract repository, surface specific terms, and generate reports directly from the AI tools they already use daily — eliminating context switching and system learning curves.

Traditional CLM platforms focus on pre-signature workflow automation and require API integrations that need technical implementation. Horizon's AI-first architecture and conversational interface represent a categorical architectural shift designed for the AI era, where natural language becomes the primary interface for business software.

Concord serves more than 1,500 companies and one million users worldwide. Horizon will be available to customers starting today.

For more information about Horizon, visit concord.app.

About Concord

Concord is a contract intelligence platform that helps growing businesses unlock actionable insights from their agreements. Trusted by more than 1,500 companies globally, Concord enables teams to sign agreements swiftly and access critical business data. The company is headquartered in Austin.

SOURCE Concord Worldwide, Inc.